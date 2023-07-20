scorecardresearch
Wrestling trials exemption: Brij Bhushan calls exemption of Bajrang and Vinesh ‘unfortunate’

Singh added that they had earlier ended the practice of giving exemptions to wrestlers as the move hurt their juniors. He said he is “pretty anguished” by the decision, adding it will hurt the sport of wrestling in India.

Written by FE Online
Bhushan is out on interim bail and is not eligible for contesting in the upcoming WFI elections as per Sports Code guidelines.  (Image: Reuters)

Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that the ad-hoc committee’s decision to exempt Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials is “unfortunate”. Bhushan is facing sexual harassment charges.

What did Brij Bhushan say?

Singh added that they had earlier ended the practice of giving exemptions to wrestlers as the move hurt their juniors. He said he is “pretty anguished” by the decision, adding it will hurt the sport of wrestling in India. “A lot of people have worked hard to lift this sport. The athletes, their parents, the fans of the sport, all have worked hard,” he told PTI.

Bhushan is out on interim bail and is not eligible for contesting in the upcoming WFI elections as per Sports Code guidelines. 

He said wrestling is the one sport where an Olympic medal is “considered guaranteed”. On being questioned about Vinesh, Bajrang and others getting an exemption from trails for 2018 Asian Games  and 2022 CWG trails, Bhushan admitted it was a mistake. 

“We did not send these wrestlers (to Commonwealth Games) directly, though we gave them direct semifinal berths. We realised later that perhaps it is not right,” he said. Bhushan further said that it was after this that this issue was discussed at the Executive Committee and new rules were passed that such exemptions would not be given to any wrestler in any situation.

Junior wrestlers like Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal have slammed the decision by the committee. They have demanded for a fair trial in all categories. While Punia and Phogat have been granted an exemption, Saksi Malik and Ravi Dahiya have not been afforded the same.

The Indian Express earlier reported that Dahiya’s case was discussed but due to his injuries he was not given an exemption.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 11:47 IST

