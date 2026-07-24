The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appointed World Economic Forum veteran Saadia Zahidi as its new director general, making her the first woman to lead the global airline body in its 80-year history.

Zahidi, who will assume office on November 1, succeeds Willie Walsh, whose tenure ends on July 31. Walsh is set to join Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo as its chief executive officer.

Until Zahidi takes charge, IATA chief financial officer and senior vice-president for corporate services Sandrine Le Borgne will serve as interim director general.

Zahidi joins IATA after a two-decade career at the World Economic Forum, where she held several senior leadership positions, most recently as managing director and member of the managing board. She will become IATA’s ninth director general.

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Announcing the appointment, Roberto Alvo, chair of IATA’s board of directors and chief executive of LATAM Airlines Group, said Zahidi takes over at a time when aviation is navigating significant technological and geopolitical changes. He said her experience would help the industry effectively articulate its priorities as it works to keep global air transport safe, efficient and sustainable.

Alvo also credited Walsh for his leadership during one of aviation’s most challenging periods, including steering the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

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In a statement, Zahidi said her immediate priority would be to work with the IATA team and member airlines to build the future of aviation together.



IATA represents about 350 airlines accounting for more than 80% of global air traffic and plays a key role in shaping industry standards, safety, sustainability and policy advocacy. Zahidi’s appointment comes as airlines grapple with supply chain constraints, decarbonisation targets, geopolitical uncertainties and rising passenger demand.