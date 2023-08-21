World Cup 2023 schedule to be changed again? Hyderabad Cricket Association calls for gap between two matches, here’s why

An official from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) recently said that hosting two World Cup games consecutively poses challenges both in terms of organization and security. The official expressed hope for a one-day gap between matches, highlighting the need for a breather. This request indicates another potential adjustment to the ODI World Cup schedule, which is as of now set to commence on October 5.

Following a delayed schedule announcement in June, the BCCI and ICC rescheduled nine games earlier this month, including the high-profile India vs. Pakistan match. The Indo-Pak clash, initially scheduled for October 16 in Ahmedabad, was moved up to October 15. Consequently, Pakistan’s game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, originally slated for October 12, was rescheduled to October 10. Hyderabad is also set to host the New Zealand vs. Netherlands match on October 9.

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023: Security Concerns

The Hyderabad police have expressed concerns regarding providing security for back-to-back games, prompting the possibility of further changes. The official, speaking anonymously, emphasized that having a day between two World Cup games would be ideal. The HCA is currently in discussions with security agencies to explore the feasibility of this request while keeping the BCCI informed of the situation.

For international matches, the Hyderabad Police typically deploys between 2000-2500 personnel, with deployment adjusted based on the game’s nature and expected attendance. Given Pakistan’s involvement in one of these matches, heightened security measures are anticipated.

Pakistan, playing in India for the first time since the T20 World Cup in 2016, will have an extended stay in Hyderabad, featuring in two warm-up games before participating in two tournament matches at the venue. Their opening fixture against the Netherlands is scheduled for October 6.

The ticket sales for the ODI World Cup are set to begin on August 25, providing limited time for cricket enthusiasts to plan their travel arrangements.

(With PTI Inputs)