scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

World Cup 2023: BCCI unveils India squad; KL Rahul makes cut, Sanju Samson misses out

The squad also includes all rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur, emphasising batting depth.

Written by FE Online
odi world cup, odi world cup squad, india odi world cup squad, 2023 india odi world cup squad, 2023 world cup squad, india world cup squad, india 2023 world cup squad, indian world cup squad, kl rahul, sanju samson, sports news
In addition to Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who were currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, did not make it into the World Cup squad. (Image/Reuters)

Late on Saturday night, the senior national selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. KL Rahul secured his spot in the team, while Sanju Samson missed out on selection.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the selection committee, travelled to Sri Lanka for a meeting with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to finalise the squad. This meeting took place following the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game in Kandy, which ended in a washout after the first innings.

In addition to Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who were currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, did not make it into the World Cup squad.

Also Read
Also Read

Which players made the cut?

Rohit Sharma will lead the team, and Ishan Kishan, who performed admirably in the middle-order, also secured a spot in the squad. India’s batting lineup in the tournament will be bolstered by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The squad also includes all rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur, emphasising batting depth.

In the bowling department, the pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, with spinner Kuldeep Yadav also making the cut.

KL Rahul in the list

The selection committee evaluated Rahul’s fitness, and after receiving the green light from the medical team, he was included in the squad. Rahul has been training extensively at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is expected to join the Indian team in the Asia Cup.

Also Read

The BCCI initially planned to hold the selection committee meeting on the evening of September 4, ahead of the September 5 deadline to submit the World Cup squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, with Rahul’s clearance from the medical team, they decided not to wait an extra day.

Rahul, a key member of the starting XI who may also take on the wicketkeeping duties in the World Cup, had been sidelined for the past three and a half months due to a right thigh injury and subsequent surgery.

More Stories on
bcci
World Cup 2023

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 17:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS