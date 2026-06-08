With less than a week remaining before the FIFA World Cup begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Bangladesh faced an unusual possibility: the world’s biggest sporting event might not be available on television in one of football’s most passionate markets.

The solution came not from a private broadcaster, streaming platform or media conglomerate.

Instead, the government stepped in.

Bangladesh purchased the domestic broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup for Tk 72.7 crore (approximately ₹56 crore), allowing state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV) to air the tournament live across the country. The intervention ensures nationwide access to the 48-team competition after an earlier commercial arrangement collapsed just weeks before kick-off.

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A rare case of government-led sports broadcasting

In most major markets, World Cup rights are acquired by broadcasters seeking advertising revenue, subscription growth and audience scale.

Bangladesh’s case was different.

According to local media reports, Singapore-based Springbok Pte Ltd had secured Bangladesh’s World Cup media rights from FIFA in March in a deal reportedly worth around Tk 88 crore. However, the agreement was later terminated after the company allegedly missed multiple payment deadlines.

The collapse left FIFA without a local broadcast partner and Bangladesh without a confirmed World Cup broadcaster.

For a country where football remains one of the most widely followed international sports, particularly during World Cup cycles, the prospect of blacked-out matches carried significant political and public-relations risks.

The government ultimately stepped in to fill the vacuum.

The economics behind the deal

The most striking aspect of the transaction is not the purchase itself but the price. The situation is not too different from India where FIFA was initially expecting a deal of 100 million dollar but after initial disinterest from broadcasters like Jiostar and Sony, had to reportedly agree to a lower much lower amount, in its deal with Zee.

However, unlike India, where viewers will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the matches on Television, fans in Bangladesh will be able to watch it for free without any cable or satellite fees.

Bangladesh’s government reportedly acquired the rights for Tk 72.7 crore, significantly lower than the Tk 98 crore spent to secure television rights for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That decline comes despite FIFA expanding the tournament from 32 teams to 48 teams, increasing the number of matches and overall inventory available to broadcasters.

The discount reflects a challenge FIFA has faced in parts of South Asia: monetising a tournament that will largely be played during overnight and early-morning hours because of North American time zones.

Matches scheduled in the United States, Canada and Mexico are expected to air deep into the night across the Indian subcontinent, reducing advertiser demand and weakening the commercial case for broadcasters.

The same issue complicated FIFA’s media-rights negotiations in India, where a broadcast deal materialised only recently.

Football’s value beyond commercial returns

From a pure business perspective, the economics may appear difficult.

Recovering more than ₹56 crore through advertising revenue alone could prove challenging for a state broadcaster operating in a market with limited premium sports advertising compared with larger neighbours such as India.

But governments often evaluate sporting events differently from commercial broadcasters.

The World Cup delivers cultural relevance, mass engagement and national visibility that extend beyond direct financial returns. In Bangladesh, where support for teams such as Argentina and Brazil regularly transforms neighbourhoods into displays of football nationalism, the tournament functions as a nationwide cultural event rather than merely a television property.

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A sign of the changing sports rights market

The episode also highlights a broader trend in global sports broadcasting.

For years, rights values rose almost automatically as broadcasters competed aggressively for premium live sport. Increasingly, however, broadcasters are becoming more selective, particularly when scheduling challenges, uncertain advertising demand and economic pressures threaten profitability.

FIFA remains the world’s most valuable football property outside continental club competitions, but even the World Cup is not immune to changing market realities.

Bangladesh’s last-minute intervention demonstrates that while demand for football remains enormous, converting that demand into commercially viable broadcast deals is becoming more complicated. Ultimately, the biggest winner may be Bangladesh’s football fans.

Without government intervention, one of the world’s largest football-following nations risked missing out on the sport’s biggest spectacle altogether. Instead, the World Cup will reach millions of households, funded not by a private media company but by the state itself.