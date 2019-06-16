Virat Kohli breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record, becomes fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the third Indian batsmen to reach the 11,000-run mark in one-day internationals. Kohli achieved the milestone in the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan in Manchester. Kohli is also the fastest to reach the coveted mark. The Indian captain broke Sachin Tendulkar's record by a fair margin, reaching the milestone in 54 innings lesser than the master blaster. Sachin Tendulkar took 276 innings to get there as compared to Virat who took just 222 innings. Kohli has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the world and is currently ranked the no. 1 ODI batsmen. Kohli scored 18 in the first match of the World Cup against South Africa. He found form against Australia and scored 82 which was crucial after Shikhar Dhawan's century and helped India reach a huge total. The Indian captain averages a staggering 59.47 and has a strike rate of 92.93. He has 41 centuries and has 50 half centuries in ODIs. Indian fans will be hoping that Virat Kohli can continue his top form throughout the World Cup and help India lift the ICC World Cup 2019 trophy. In the ongoing match against Pakistan, Kohli scored a brisk 77 off 65 balls as India set an imposing target of 337. Apart from Sachin and Kohli, Sourav Ganguly was the third Indian batsman who breached the 11,000 run mark in one-day internationals. Virat Kohli and his team will be focused on doing well in the biggest tournament in the ODI format. During the World Cup, each team will play 9 matches during the league stage before they make it to the semi-finals. India will be a strong contender for a berth in the semis and has already won two out of the three games that they have played. Kohli and his team will be hoping that India finishes strong in the league stage as it will give them a lot of momentum against their opponents.