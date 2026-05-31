Why do we remember Muhammad Ali? For the fights he won? Hardly, for the trophies he has, maybe! But surely for the stance he took on matters that matter, be it USA’s fight against Vietnam or his fight for racial pride in the 1960s America which was yet reforming and personalities like Martin Luther King Jr. had to fight for the cause.

Thus, there are moments that truly separate a sportsperson from becoming a legend of the sport to becoming a legend for the sport and Vinesh Phogat, slowly, but surely is falling into the second category.

The Haryana MLA from Julana constituency could have simply chosen to rest at home, care for her newly born child and worry about nothing else. But then, she could have also been India’s first Olympic gold medalist in wrestling if not for those ‘fateful’ 100 grams of her weight that refused to shed even as she cropped her hair on the morning of her Gold medal bout against America’s Sarah Hildebrandt on August 7 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

But the 31-year-old is not someone to be living in ‘could have and should haves’. She did what she knows, fighting it out on the mat, though Vinesh lost in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 trials, on her comeback trail, her returning on the mat and facing the camera to say, “Mai fir aaungi” [I will be back again] is exactly the kind of stuff legends are made of.

Minakshi wrestled down Vinesh Phogat in the semifinal at the Asiad Trials.



Minakshi won 6-4 in an intense match.



🗣️ : " Mai Phir Aaugi ( I'll comeback), " said Vinesh Phogat before leaving the mat. pic.twitter.com/fNmB8ISAze — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) May 30, 2026

But before reaching to why she yelled I will be back, we must go back to what led to a wrestling legend playing a qualifier in the first place.

It all starts on a chilly evening of January 18 in New Delhi where a 28-year-old Vinesh gathered all the courage and started a sit-in against then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

What happened after that got Vinesh so much hate and trolling from the paid trollers on the internet that one can only call it a miracle that she made it all the way to the final of the Paris 2024 50 kg event.

The Complete Timeline: Long war for the mat

Vinesh’s path to the trials was not paved with standard training camps; it was fought through street protests, medical sabbaticals, and legal briefs.

The Road to the 2026 Selection Trials

Year / Date Event Significance 2023 Socio-Political Protests Vinesh leads intense public protests against alleged systemic exploitation within WFI leadership. August 2024 Paris Olympics Heartbreak Disqualified on the morning of the 50kg gold medal bout for being 100 grams overweight; announces retirement. July 2025 Motherhood & Sabbatical Gives birth to her child and takes a planned physical recovery sabbatical. December 2025 Retirement Reversal Officially reverses her retirement, announcing her sights are set on the LA 2028 Olympic Games. May 2026 Federation Block WFI declares her ineligible for trials based on domestic tournament absence during her postpartum recovery. May 29, 2026 Legal Victory Courts strongly rule that motherhood cannot be a ground to exclude women athletes; WFI is forced to let her compete. May 30, 2026 The Trials Wins her first two bouts after nearly two years away from the mat, before falling 4–6 in the semifinals.

The Road to Los Angeles 2028: The Olympic Plan

Missing the Asian Games is a setback, but it does not close her Olympic window. Because wrestling has been removed from the Commonwealth Games, her pathway to the next Olympics relies entirely on structured domestic dominance and global qualifiers.

Vinesh Phogat’s Core Athlete Profile

Metric Details Notes Current Age 31 Years Old (Born August 25, 1994) Will be 33 by the time the LA 2028 Olympics arrive. Preferred Category 53 kg Class Her historical home, offering the best balance of strength and speed. Alternative Category 57 kg Class An option to move up to avoid exhausting, dangerous weight cuts.

The Primary Domestic Competitors

Competitor Name Weight Class Profile & Threat Level Antim Panghal 53 kg 21-year-old World U-20 Champion; currently holds elite domestic momentum. Meenakshi Goyat 53 kg Asian Championships silver medalist; the wrestler who edged out Vinesh in the trials. Anshu Malik 57 kg World Championship silver medalist; the undisputed target if Vinesh moves up a class.

Mandatory Tournament Pathway

Phase Tournament Strategic Objective Step 1 Senior National Wrestling Championships The baseline tournament to earn an official national ranking and prevent WFI exclusion. Step 2 Senior Federation Cup Solidifies her standing in the top tier of the Indian pool for international exposure tours. Step 3 UWW Ranking Series & Asian Championships Provides the critical, high-intensity international mat time she lacked in 2026. Step 4 Olympic Qualification Tournaments (2028) The final global stages (Asian & World Qualifiers) where she can win the official quota for India.

Finishing an unfinished business the Vinesh way

When Vinesh Phogat stood in the corner of the mat, she wasn’t just wrestling an opponent; she was wrestling a system that wanted her to fade quietly into history.

The fact that she lost a close match to a younger, active, match-fit athlete after months away from the mat and hours inside a courtroom is standard sports science. The fact that she walked away from that mat, looked at the cameras, and promised to return is pure iron will.

Vinesh’s legacy is already safe. She is the first Indian woman to win gold at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. But her current journey teaches the sporting world its most vital lesson: Winning is a result, but being a sports icon is an attitude. She loves the mat too much to let her story end on anyone else’s terms.

VIDEO | Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks to PTI and alleges bias and cheating in the Asian Games selection trials after losing in the semifinal, and vows to come back stronger.



She says, "I am very grateful to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court for granting… pic.twitter.com/unGQIIIw0L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026

It proves that a system can strip you of a medal, drag your name through bureaucratic dirt, and block your entry, but it cannot take away the soul of a fighter who refuses to leave the sport that gave her everything.

Muhammad Ali too was banned for three years, but with the help of the US Supreme Court and a belief in himself, he not only fought back, but came to the ring as well.

Vinesh, in her journey, reached the Olympic finals, but couldn’t get a medal. She removed Brijbhushan, but couldn’t remove his grip on WFI as the next guy elected as chief is his ‘man’ again. In the same way, she won her seat but couldn’t remove the party in power. It has been a story of unfinished businesses for Vinesh and her saying that she will be back on the mat, clearly suggests that she is looking to finish them one by one, picking the easiest first—fighting on the mat, because that’s what she has done all her life.