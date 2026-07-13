The FIFA World Cup could be set for another major expansion before the decade ends. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the governing body will examine the possibility of increasing the tournament to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, just four years after the World Cup expands from 32 to 48 nations.

Speaking to Swiss outlet Bluewin, Infantino said the proposal would be discussed by FIFA’s committees after the conclusion of this summer’s World Cup.

“It is definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup,” Infantino said.

Expansion remains FIFA’s long-term strategy

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will already be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams instead of the 32-team format used between 1998 and 2022.

Infantino believes the expansion has already justified itself, describing the new structure as “100 per cent a success” even before the first ball has been kicked under the revised format.

He argued that increasing the number of participating nations gives smaller footballing countries greater incentive to invest and improve.

“Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup,” Infantino said.

2030 already set to be historic

The 2030 tournament is already expected to break new ground. To mark the World Cup’s centenary, opening matches will be staged in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, while the remainder of the competition will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, making it the first edition to span three continents.

A further expansion to 64 teams would significantly increase the number of fixtures and present fresh logistical and scheduling challenges for organisers.

More teams, bigger business

Beyond sporting considerations, another expansion would also reshape the tournament’s commercial landscape.

A larger World Cup would create additional broadcast inventory, sponsorship opportunities, ticket sales and matchday revenues, while giving more national federations access to FIFA’s lucrative prize money and development funding.

The idea was first raised in FIFA discussions last year following a proposal from South American football leaders.

Whether football’s biggest tournament grows again will now become one of the key governance debates once the 2026 World Cup concludes.