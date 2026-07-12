England’s dramatic FIFA World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway was overshadowed by a controversial equaliser from Jude Bellingham, prompting FIFA to issue a post-match clarification after Norwegian players argued the move should never have counted. Norway’s 55th-minute go-ahead goal against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal was also disallowed by VAR due to a foul by Erling Haaland on England’s Elliot Anderson, ultimatelt costing Norway the match.

England’s contentious strike happened deep into first-half stoppage time during England’s eventual 2-1 extra-time win. Norway claimed goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s goal kick had struck an overhead camera support wire before dropping into England’s possession, eventually leading to Bellingham’s leveller.

Under FIFA’s Laws of the Game, play should be stopped and restarted with a dropped ball if the ball touches an outside object, including stadium infrastructure such as overhead wires.

Norway questioned the decision

Television replays appeared to show the ball changing direction after travelling high into the air, leading to immediate protests from Norway’s players and coaching staff.

Head coach Stale Solbakken admitted the sequence proved decisive but stopped short of blaming the officials.

“That was unlucky for us,” Solbakken said after the match.

“The ball fell straight down from the sky, so it changed its direction. It became a misunderstanding among our players. It was a bad moment for us, but we can’t do anything about that.”

The confusion allowed England to regain possession before Bellingham fired home the equaliser seconds before half-time.

FIFA cites Connected Ball technology

Hours after the match, FIFA responded to the controversy by revealing that data from the tournament’s Connected Ball technology showed no evidence the ball had touched the overhead wire.

According to FIFA, sensors embedded inside the match ball continuously monitor contact through what the governing body describes as the ball’s “heartbeat”.

In its statement, FIFA said:

“Before England’s goal against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the ‘heartbeat of the ball’ while the ball was in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball.”

The explanation effectively ruled out the need for a dropped-ball restart and confirmed the goal had been correctly allowed to stand.

Same technology used earlier in the tournament

The Connected Ball system has already played a significant role during the 2026 World Cup.

Earlier in the knockout stage, the technology detected a slight headed touch that led to Croatia having a late equaliser against Portugal ruled out for offside after the ball’s sensor confirmed an otherwise undetectable contact.

In the Norway match, however, FIFA said the technology detected no external contact during the disputed flight of the ball.

Norway suffer second major setback

The overhead wire controversy was not Norway’s only frustration.

After falling behind again, the Scandinavian side thought they had restored parity through Torbjorn Heggem following a corner, only for VAR to rule that Erling Haaland had fouled an England defender during the build-up.

England eventually secured victory in extra time through Jude again. With the win, England progressed to a World Cup semi-final where they will meet Argentina, while Norway exited after their deepest World Cup run in decades.

FIFA’s review system sparks repeated debate

Across the tournament, FIFA’s expanded use of technology has repeatedly found itself under scrutiny despite being designed to eliminate refereeing errors. Semi-automated offside technology, Connected Ball sensors and VAR have all played decisive roles in overturning goals and validating key decisions.

For instance, Croatia’s late equaliser against Portugal in the Round of 32 was ruled out after the Connected Ball detected a faint headed touch that placed the scorer offside. Several other matches have also seen lengthy VAR interventions over penalties, red cards and offside calls even during Argentina’s dramatic win over Egypt, making technology and officiating one of the defining talking points of the 2026 World Cup alongside the football itself.