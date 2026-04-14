Rajasthan Royals Rs 1.1 crore prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is likely to be included in India’s T20I team, as per an Indian Express report.

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India told the aforementioned publication.

The Bihar batter’s strong and fearless performances in IPL 2026 have impressed the selectors making him one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket right now.

BCCI’s bold move: The 15-year-old prodigy joins the big leagues

As the team prepares for the next T20 World Cup the BCCI is planning to bring in 15-year-old Suryavanshi into the senior squad. After IPL 2026, India will tour Ireland and Zimbabwe for T20I series and he is expected to be selected for both.

The left-handed batter has been in amazing form. In IPL 2026 he smashed 78* runs in just 26 balls against RCB and 52* off 17 balls against CSK and 39* off 14 balls against Mumbai Indians.

He has played fearlessly even attacking top bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood without hesitation. So fa, he has scored 200 runs in five matches at an average of 40 and a stunning strike rate of over 263.

The left-handed batter has already received strong support from one of the top officials of the board.

On April 10 IPL chairman Arun Thakur praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his Excellent performances in IPL 2026. He said that such a talented and young player deserves a chance to play for Team India.

He also mentioned that it’s rare to find someone so gifted at such a young age and he believes that the youngster has the potential to become the youngest player to debut for India.

What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season



This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances.



It’s rare you get chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves… pic.twitter.com/QiZRje9HUr — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) April 10, 2026

Chasing History: Surpassing the legend of Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest male player to represent India. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 when he was just 16 years and 205 days old.

Overall, Shafali Verma is the youngest cricketer to play for India. She made her debut at the age of 15 years, 7 months, and 27 days.

If Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets a chance in the Ireland series he could create history by breaking this long-standing record. Achieving this at such a young age would highlight his exceptional talent and confidence marking the beginning of a very promising international career.

When is the Ireland vs India series scheduled?

India will play a short T20I series in Ireland at the end of June with matches likely on June 26 and 28.

This series will take place soon after the IPL so a second-string team is expected to be selected. This will give young players a chance to prove themselves before the main squad returns for the white-ball tour of England in July.