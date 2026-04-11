The 18th match of IPL 2026 will be an exciting game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). This match will be played on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It will start at 7:30 PM IST, making it a perfect evening match for cricket fans in India.

Both teams have had very different starts to their IPL 2026 journey. CSK didn’t begin well and faced a big loss against Rajasthan Royals.

However, they have started to improve in their recent matches including their game against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have looked more stable and confident this season. They began with a strong win over Lucknow Super Giants and have continued to play well in their matches building good momentum.

CSK vs DC Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.

Delhi capital (DC) Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi

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IPL 2026 CSK vs DC Match Details:

Feature Details Match Number Match 18 Date Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai Broadcaster Star Sports Network Live Stream JioCinema

CSK vs DC Full Squads, IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes