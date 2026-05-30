For five straight years, Delhi Capitals have watched the playoffs from their living rooms. In 2026 they finished sixth. Seven wins. Seven losses. Fourteen points. Close enough to sting but not close enough to matter.

Yet the points table tells only half the lie. The real story sits at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Delhi lost five home games on the trot and began treating their own ground like a hostile country.

The captain who surrendered to the soil

Axar Patel wore the captaincy armband this season like a man carrying a brick. After the losses piled up, he said something honest and heartbreaking. He said he could not read the Kotla pitch. That every time he tried to guess what it would do, the exact opposite happened.

His coach Hemang Badani went one step further. He said the team had stopped discussing the surface entirely. They decided to treat their own stadium as an away venue. Think about that. A franchise that has played at this ground since 2008 looked at the clay in 2026 and chose amnesia.

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The forty-eight hour nightmare

April 25. Punjab Kings came to Kotla. Delhi batted first and made 264 for two. KL Rahul played an innings he will remember forever. 152 not out off 67 balls. The highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. Nitish Rana smashed 91.

At the innings break, Delhi had an eighty-six percent chance of winning. Then the powerplay began and everything turned dark.

Lungi Ngidi ran in to take a catch off Priyansh Arya. He spilled it. But worse, he crashed his head on the turf. They stretchered him off straight to hospital. Delhi lost their bowler and their nerve in the same minute. Prabhsimran Singh went berserk. 76 off 26 balls at nearly three hundred strike rate.

Karun Nair dropped Shreyas Iyer twice in two overs. Iyer stayed. Made 71 not out. Punjab chased 265 with seven balls to spare. The highest successful run chase in T20 history. Delhi had written their name into the record books and lost the match anyway.

April 27. Same ground. Same soil. Royal Challengers Bangalore visited. The pitch had turned into a demon. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to Sahil Parakh first ball and cleaned him up. Josh Hazlewood took KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in back to back deliveries in the second over.

Then a dust storm swept through the stadium. Umpires stopped play. When they returned, Delhi was already buried. 6 wickets down for 8 runs in 3.5 overs. Abishek Porel made a fighting 30. Delhi got bowled out for 75. RCB chased it in 6.3 overs.

From 264 to 75 in forty-eight hours. Same venue. Same franchise. Zero understanding.

The bowler who came too late

Mitchell Starc was meant to be their saviour. Delhi kept him for 11.75 crore. But his body had already spent itself in the Ashes. Over 150 overs bowled. 31 wickets. Player of the Series. Then he fell on his shoulder in the Big Bash trying to take a catch for Sydney Sixers.

Cricket Australia said he could not play before May 1. Delhi played nine games without him. Their bowlers took 64 wickets all season. Joint lowest in the league. They averaged nearly 40 runs per wicket. They needed a wicket every 24 balls. Only Punjab Kings were worse.

When Starc finally landed, he looked like he belonged to another planet. Eleven wickets in six games. Average of 20. Four for 40 against Rajasthan to keep hope alive for one more week. But nine games were already gone.

Kuldeep Yadav spent the whole summer bowling without pressure at the other end. His economy stayed above ten because there was no new ball threat to squeeze the batsmen.

By the time Starc arrived, Kuldeep was already exhausted. He took three wickets in the last dead rubber against Kolkata and got Rinku Singh for a golden duck. But it was like putting flowers on a grave.

The boy who left and came back angry

Before the season, Delhi traded Donavan Ferreira to Rajasthan. They needed the slot or the money or whatever franchises need. In Jaipur, Ferreira came back wearing pink and hit 47 not out off 14 balls against them. It was the kind of lower order hitting Delhi never had.

They kept shuffling openers around KL Rahul. They never settled a middle order. They sent people up and down like they were drawing lots. And the one guy who could have finished innings quickly was busy destroying them in another jersey.

The office politics that ate the dressing room

Delhi Capitals are owned half by GMR and half by JSW. They run cricket in two year cycles. 2025 and 2026 belonged to GMR. That meant Kiran Grandhi’s people picked the coach and the captain. Hemang Badani got the job. Axar Patel got the armband.

Now the cycle is over. JSW and Parth Jindal take charge for 2027 and 2028. And they are bringing a broom.

The coaching staff is finished. Badani. Venugopal Rao. Probably everyone. Sourav Ganguly’s name is in the air. So is Shaun Pollock. Yuvraj Singh too. Axar’s captaincy is dead. Internal reports say the pressure made him a shadow.

Before his fifty against Punjab, he had scored 44 runs in nine innings combined. With the ball he managed 11 wickets in 14 games. They say he kept looking at the dugout before every field change.

Ian Bell, the assistant coach, stood in front of cameras and said the ownership split caused no insecurity. That the team spirit was excellent. But when a coach has to say the team spirit is excellent, you already know it is broken.

JSW wants Tristan Stubbs as future captain. A young South African who has barely led anything. That is how little faith they have in what GMR built.

The history that refuses to change

Delhi have the second worst home record in IPL history. 39 wins and 53 losses at Kotla from 93 games. A 42.3 percent win rate. Only Lucknow Super Giants, a baby franchise, are worse.

Since 2012, Delhi have qualified for the playoffs only once while playing a proper home and away season. That was 2019. Their best seasons happened when they were exiles. Runner up in 2020 in the UAE. Top of the table in 2021 when the pandemic killed the home and away format.

When Delhi plays at Kotla, Delhi loses. It is not a trend anymore. It is a habit.

The way back

The JSW group needs to do one thing first. Pick a pitch and stick to it. Slow turner for Kuldeep and Axar. Flat track for Rahul and the hitters. Anything but this random madness. They need bowlers who can survive 60 meter square boundaries. They need a captain who looks at the field and not the dugout.

And they need to stop pretending that Kotla is just another ground. It is their home. And for five years, it has been their biggest enemy.