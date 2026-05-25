There is a photograph on Jessica Head’s Instagram. A wedding photo. Three years old. Travis Head is in it. So is she. So, eventually, were thousands of strangers who arrived in the comments with rape threats, kidnapping threats, and abuse directed at their infant daughter.

She did not post a match reaction. She did not sledge Virat Kohli. She did not do anything except exist as the wife of a cricketer who keeps beating India at the worst possible moments for Indian cricket fans. That was enough.

What actually happened on May 22

The context matters because the internet rarely provides it.

SRH beat RCB by 55 runs in a high-stakes league match. During the game, Travis Head and Virat Kohli had words. On-field exchanges. Competitive cricket. Head told Kohli to be more aggressive. Kohli asked him sarcastically to bowl himself.

Head eventually did bowl, dismissed Rajat Patidar, and after Kohli was out for 15, reportedly reminded him of that earlier exchange. Then in the post-match handshake line, Kohli embraced Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan. When Head extended his hand, Kohli walked past him without acknowledgement.

That video went viral within minutes. Within hours the abuse had migrated from Travis Head’s name to his wife’s Instagram page. Not his. Hers. And when the mob could not find the right Travis, they flooded the comments of American rapper Travis Scott, a man with 59 million followers who has never held a cricket bat in his life, because he shared a first name with the correct target.

This is what organised digital rage looks like when it is moving faster than thought.

This is not new and that is the problem

Jessica Head is not the first woman to experience this. That is the thing that should make everyone in cricket deeply uncomfortable.

Vini Raman, whose family roots are in Tamil Nadu, was told she had betrayed her Indian heritage by supporting her Australian husband Glenn Maxwell after the 2023 World Cup final. She had to issue a public statement explaining the absurdity of being attacked for loving her own husband.

Anushka Sharma has spent years being blamed publicly for Virat Kohli’s bad performances. Dropped catches. Low scores. Poor form.

All of it somehow connected, in the logic of the mob, to the woman he married. The abuse directed at her became so severe and so normalised that it stopped being treated as aberrant behaviour and started being treated as the background noise of Indian cricket fandom.

And then there are the children. Vamika Kohli, ten months old, received rape threats after Kohli defended Mohammed Shami following India’s loss to Pakistan in 2021. Ziva Dhoni, five years old, received explicit sexual threats after CSK lost an IPL match. A five-year-old child. Because her father’s cricket team lost a game.

At what point does cricket stop calling this a fan problem and start calling it what it is. A structural failure of everyone who profits from the passion and accepts no responsibility for where that passion goes when it curdles.

The psychology of what happens to people behind a screen

There is a clinical name for what drives this behaviour. Identity fusion. The point where a fan’s sense of personal self becomes so completely merged with a team or a player that any threat to that player is experienced as a direct threat to the fan’s own existence and worth.

For someone in that psychological state, Travis Head hitting a century in a World Cup final is not a sporting result. It is a personal attack. And when personal attacks happen, the impulse is to retaliate personally.

Not against the cricketer, who is unreachable and famous and powerful, but against the woman in a wedding photo on Instagram, who is none of those things.

Add the Online Disinhibition Effect, which is simply the documented reality that people say and do things behind screens that they would never say or do face to face, and you get thousands of strangers typing rape threats to a woman they have never met about a cricket match they watched on television.

Now algorithms reward outrage because outrage creates engagement. Abuse spreads faster than nuance. Hatred gets more replies than empathy. The loudest people dominate timelines while reasonable voices disappear quietly underneath viral chaos.

And anonymity removes shame from the equation.

A person sitting alone in a dark room suddenly feels powerful abusing strangers with fake profile pictures and disposable usernames.

The anonymity enables it. The algorithm rewards it. The institution ignores it. The woman absorbs it.

Cricket’s selective moral attention

When players sledge on the field, cricket deploys its full institutional apparatus. Match referees. Demerit points. Press conferences. Columns written and podcasts recorded and debates conducted across multiple news cycles about the line between competitive aggression and unacceptable conduct.

When Jessica Head wakes up to threats against her daughter, the BCCI says nothing. Cricket Australia says nothing. The IPL says nothing. The broadcasters who used the Head versus Kohli imagery to promote their coverage, who turned this rivalry into content and sold advertisements against it, say nothing.

The Premier League has a dedicated Social Media Investigative Team that has prosecuted abusers, worked with international law enforcement across borders, and issued stadium bans for online conduct.

FIFA scanned over 20 million social media messages during the 2023 Women’s World Cup and hid 1,17,000 abusive comments including 6,500 during the final alone.

Cricket has none of this. Cricket has a statement about respecting the spirit of the game that gets read out at toss ceremonies. The money that flows from passionate fandom makes the institution reluctant to examine what that passion produces after midnight when nobody official is watching.

What the law can and cannot do

India has legal frameworks that theoretically cover this. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita covers criminal intimidation, cyberstalking, sexual harassment online. IT Act sections cover obscene content and privacy violations.

A 23-year-old software engineer was arrested in Sangareddy after threats were made against Vamika Kohli. The system can act.

The problem is jurisdiction. Jessica Head is in Australia. The abusers are in India behind VPNs and burner accounts. The threshold for international law enforcement cooperation is high. The platforms hide comments rather than pursuing perpetrators because hiding comments is cheaper and faster and does not require lawyers.

So the cycle continues. Each incident produces outrage. The outrage produces no structural change. The next incident arrives. The woman absorbs it again.

The end that keeps not happening

Jessica Head is human. Her daughter is human. Vini Raman is human. Anushka Sharma is human. Natasa Stankovic is human. They are not wickets to be taken. They are not fields to be conquered. They are people who woke up one morning and found that the country their husbands play for had turned into a nightmare.

The boundary rope is there for a reason. It tells you where the field ends and life begins. These fans have crossed it. They are running in the stands now. They are in the homes. They are in the phones. And nobody is stopping them.

Travis Head will play more cricket against India. The rivalry will be marketed. The broadcasters will use slow-motion replays of the handshake snub in their promotional material. The passion will be stoked because passion is the product.

And somewhere in Australia, Jessica Head will be online, knowing that the next big match comes with a cost that nobody in cricket will officially acknowledge she is paying.

The sport that produced this moment will move on to the next one. It always does. That is the problem.