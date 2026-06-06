In a major shake-up to India’s transition blueprint in the shortest format, Shreyas Iyer has been officially named the new captain of the Indian Men’s T20I team.

The 31-year-old middle-order batter takes over the reins from his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, signaling a massive shift in direction by the senior selection committee. Suryakumar had led India to their third T20 World Cup title in 2024 but at age 35 and a prolonged underwhelming batting form meant selectors took the call of investing in youth with the next T20 World Cup scheduled in 2027.

“We deliberated a lot (on moving on from Suryakumar). Not the easiest discussion to have. At some stage, we were going to look ahead,” Agarkar told the media.

A new era and a tactical shift

The decision marks a definitive end to Suryakumar Yadav’s tenure. The veteran batter fails to find a spot in the squad announced by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

While the selectors intensely deliberated a potential return to leadership for Shubman Gill, the move was ultimately shelved to protect the team’s top-order dynamics. Recalling Gill would have forced the management to compromise on explosive top-order assets like Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as Gill primarily bats as an opening batter.

Presenting #TeamIndia's newest T20I captain 🇮🇳



Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer as he takes the helm in the shortest format of the game 👏@ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/frfAXAOkTA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Instead, the selectors opted for Iyer, whose tactical acumen while leading the Punjab Kings over the last two IPL seasons deeply impressed the committee. Furthermore, Iyer provides much-needed stability to the middle-order, a crucial factor given he hasn’t featured in a T20I for India since December 2023 due to a heavily packed batting lineup.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns maiden India call up

The other big talking point from the squad announcement was the maiden India call-up for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who had a stellar IPL 2026 where he finished as the leading run-getter, bagging the Orange Cup and finishing with 776 runs from 16 matches.

On picking the teenage sensation, Agarkar, who was at the press conference, said: “Vaibhav has forced us to pick him. Two IPLs in a row. We can see the kind of talent he has. Obviously, there will be tougher challenges. He has shown great promise. He has picked himself through his performances.”

However, he also clarified that for now he has only been picked for the T20I series while they will monitor his red-ball performance once the domestic season gets underway.

India Squad for T20I Series against Ireland

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India squad for T20I series against England

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India squad for Asian Games in Japan (Men’s)

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.