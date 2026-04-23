The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a passing of the torch tonight that felt both poetic and inevitable. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needing a grand finish in the “El Clásico of IPL” against Mumbai Indians (MI), Sanju Samson didn’t just provide a flurry of runs—he provided a masterclass in temperament.

In a knock that followed the classic MS Dhoni template, Samson backed his ability to clear the ropes even when the dots started to mount. Entering the final over on 85, Samson dismantled Krish Bhagat in a high-stakes game of chicken, eventually reaching his second century of the season with a towering maximum on the final ball of the innings.

The “New Thala” Era: A 20th Over Masterclass

Tonight’s innings was the ultimate validation for fans calling Samson the “New Thala.” Despite not being the official captain, his presence behind the stumps and his composure in the 20th over were eerily reminiscent of the man who made the #7 jersey a symbol of late-innings hope.

The Final Over Sequence: * 19 .1: A monstrous six to move to 91. 19.2 & 19 .3: Two high-pressure dot balls that would have panicked a lesser batter. 19 .4: Another massive six to reach 97. 19 .5: A dot ball , leaving him needing a maximum on the last ball for his ton. 19 .6: A clinical six to finish on 101 * and power CSK to 207/6 .

* A monstrous to move to 91. The Template: Just like Dhoni in his prime, Samson showed no nerves after the dot balls, backing his swing and timing to deliver when it mattered most.

Just like Dhoni in his prime, Samson showed no nerves after the dot balls, backing his swing and timing to deliver when it mattered most. The Reputation: His tactical sharpness behind the stumps and his role as the anchor of the batting order have solidified his status as the spiritual successor to the CSK throne.

Chasing Virat Kohli’s 2016 Milestone

By bringing up his second ton tonight (adding to his 115* against DC), Samson has entered a legendary corridor of Indian cricket. He is now only the fifth Indian in IPL history to score two or more centuries in a single edition, joining a list of true heavyweights:

Virat Kohli: 4 centuries (2016) & 2 centuries (2023) Shubman Gill: 3 centuries (2023) Shikhar Dhawan: 2 centuries (2020) KL Rahul: 2 centuries (2022) Sanju Samson: 2 centuries (2026)*

With the tournament still in the league stages and Samson striking at a blistering 187.04 tonight, Kohli’s all-time record of four hundreds in a season finally looks like it could be under threat.

IPL 2026: Most Centuries So Far (As of April 23)

Player Team Centuries High Score Sanju Samson CSK 2 115* Abhishek Sharma SRH 1 135* Quinton de Kock MI 1 112* Tilak Varma MI 1 101*

The Verdict

Is Sanju Samson the biggest superstar in Indian cricket now? If superstardom is measured by the ability to inherit the heaviest mantle in the sport—the expectations of the CSK faithful—while matching the statistical output of legends like Kohli and Dhawan, the answer is becoming a resounding yes. Tonight, the Wankhede didn’t just see a hundred; it saw the definitive arrival of a player who thrives under the brightest lights.