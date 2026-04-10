The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are left licking their wounds and questioning the match officials after a controversial umpiring decision paved the way for a heartbreaking last-ball loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

What should have been a night of celebration at the Eden Gardens turned into a debate over technology, as a crucial dismissal of Finn Allen became the game’s turning point.

The blunder that changed everything

With KKR looking to post a daunting total, Finn Allen launched a massive hit toward the deep. Digvesh Rathi claimed the catch right on the edge, but replays suggested his foot may have brushed the boundary cushion. Despite the high stakes, the officials stuck with the out call without a detailed review.

The Math of the Mistake

Actual Result: Finn Allen out, 0 runs added.

Contested Result: A six (6 runs) added to KKR’s total.

The Final Margin: LSG won on the final ball. Had those 6 runs been granted, KKR would have likely defended the total.

Rovman powell speaks out

KKR star Rovman Powell didn’t hold back in the post-match press conference, labelling the lack of scrutiny a massive oversight by the officiating crew.

“Definitely (more angles should have been looked at). We talked about that when he came off. We thought we had seen in the IPL that the umpires have gone upstairs for lesser things, and that are not as close as that. Maybe it was a blunder on their part, but we’re not going to look into that and say that is what cost us two points tonight,” Rovman told the media in the post-match press conference.

A season on the brink

While credit is due to LSG’s Mukul Choudhary for a heroic final-over blitz (needing 7 off 2), the KKR camp feels the game should never have been that close.

KKR’s Season Stats So Far:

Matches Played: 4

Wins: 0

Losses: 3

No Result: 1 (Rain)

What next?

KKR’s next game is scheduled against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday (April 14).