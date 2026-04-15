The IPL 2026 playoff race is heating up and two teams with contrasting fortunes find themselves on a collision course tonight. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are flying as defending champions, while Lucknow Super Giants are fighting to stay in contention. Here is everything you need to know about where both teams stand in the IPL 2026 points table and what they need to do to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Full Points Table (During Match 23, April 15)

At the top of the standings, Rajasthan Royals lead the table with eight points from five matches, followed by Punjab Kings with seven points from four matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third with six points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals round out the top five with four points each.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 1st Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 8 2nd Punjab Kings 4 3 1 7 (NRR) 3rd Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 3 2 6 4th Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 4 5th Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 4 6th Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 4 7th Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 4 8th Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 4 9th Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 2 10th Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 (NR)

Note: Teams ranked 4th through 8th are separated only by NRR. Every match and every run counts.

RCB Points Table & Playoff Qualification Status

RCB are currently sitting comfortably at the 3rd spot in the points table with 6 points from 3 wins in four matches, while they have carried on the high of their maiden title win of last year into this season as well, winning four of the first five matches including those against arch-rivals CSK and MI.

The defending champions are firmly in playoff contention. Historically in the IPL, a team needs around 16 points — meaning 8 wins from 14 matches — to safely qualify for the top four. With 6 points already secured from 4 games, RCB are well on track.

What RCB need to qualify

They need approximately 5 more wins from their remaining 10 league matches to reach the 16-point mark.

Their NRR is currently healthy, meaning even in tight scenarios, they have a buffer over teams below them.

A win tonight against LSG would move them to 8 points and strengthen their hold on a top-four spot significantly.

RCB’s remaining schedule includes both home and away fixtures, and with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar in explosive form, their batting unit is arguably the most dangerous in the tournament right now.

LSG Points Table & Playoff Qualification Status

LSG have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are stuck at the 7th position in the points table with 4 points from 2 wins out of 4 matches.

LSG’s situation is not yet alarming — but it demands urgency. With four teams above them in the 4-point cluster, NRR is already becoming a talking point. A defeat tonight could push them further behind in a very congested mid-table.

What LSG need to qualify:

LSG need to win at least 6 of their remaining 10 league matches to realistically push for 16 points.

More importantly, they need to win big — improving their NRR must go hand-in-hand with collecting points.

LSG boast a dangerous top-order with batters like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, which means the firepower to post big totals is there — it just needs to fire consistently.

A win tonight at Chinnaswamy — where they have won both previous matches — would be a massive statement and could jumpstart their campaign.

How IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Works

At the end of the league phase, the top four teams advance to the playoffs. The top two teams compete in Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams clash in the Eliminator, where the loser is knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator then faces the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, with the victor securing the remaining place in the final. Standings are determined by points earned, with net run rate acting as the tiebreaker if needed.

The Magic Number: In IPL history, 14 points has been the minimum required to qualify for the playoffs in most seasons. However, in tightly contested editions, 16 points is the safer target. With 10 teams this season and a congested table, every match is effectively a must-win situation for teams outside the top three.