Inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals have been sold for a staggering $1.63 billion (approx. ₹15,200 crore), days ahead of the 2026 season. In a high-stakes bidding war that sidelined Indian industrial giants like the Birla Group and the Times of India, a US-led consortium has emerged victorious to acquire the Rajasthan Royals for the staggering amount.



Led by tech entrepreneur Kal Somani, the acquisition signals how IPL has firmly entered the crosshairs of the world’s most powerful sporting dynasties.

The Super-consortium behind the bid

While Somani, the founder of IntraEdge and a pioneer in AI governance, leads the group, the financial muscle behind the deal reads like a Who’s Who of American industry:

The Walton Family: Backed by Rob Walton of the Walmart empire.

The Ford & Hamp Families: Sheila Ford Hamp and the Hamp family, majority owners of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, are core members of the consortium.

Rajasthan Royals — New Power Center

June 2026 IPL Franchise Sale The New Power Center Rajasthan Royals · Consortium Ownership Profile Acquisition Price $1.63 Billion Deal closes · June 2026 Lead Investor KS Kal Somani Lead Investor · Consortium Head IntraEdge Truyo.AI Strategic Backers RW Rob Walton Walmart Family · Strategic backer HF Hamp Family Detroit Lions owners · Strategic backer Key Strategic Interests Express InfoGenIE

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This marks one of the most significant infusions of American capital into Indian sports to date.

Why Kal Somani? The Tech-first Vision

Somani is no stranger to the Royals, having been an investor since 2021. However, his vision for the franchise is expected to lean heavily on his background in AI, data privacy, and sports tech. He happens to be the found of companies like IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI and Academian.

With interests in TMRW Sports and the TGL Golf League (alongside Tiger Woods), Somani’s leadership suggests the Rajasthan Royals will undergo a digital transformation. The goal? To turn the Royals into a global lifestyle and tech brand, rather than just a 20-over cricket team.

What this means for the IPL Ecosystem

The $1.63 billion valuation, roughly double what many franchises were worth just years ago, confirms the IPL’s trajectory as one of the most valuable leagues in the world. For the Rajasthan Royals, the transition is expected to be finalised by June 2026, right as the current season concludes.

The Royals are now expected to tap into the same sports-science and fan-engagement blueprints that have revitalised the NFL in recent years.