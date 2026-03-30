The Rajasthan Royals are stepping into a fresh and exciting phase for IPL 2026. With a change in leadership and some big, smart trades the “Men in Pink” have rebuilt their team with one clear goal  to win the title again just like they did back in 2008.

The new leadership & big trades

The biggest news this season is that Riyan Parag has been made the new captain. This comes after the big move of former skipper Sanju Samson who has joined the Chennai Super Kings.

In an interesting twist, the Royals have brought back Ravindra Jadeja from CSK the only current player from their 2008 title-winning team.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran was an important signing, but a late injury ruled him out. As a replacement RR signed experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka who adds balance to the team.

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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Player Price List 

Player NameRolePrice (₹)Status
Yashasvi JaiswalBatter18 CrRetained
Dhruv JurelWicketkeeper14 CrRetained
Shimron HetmyerBatter11 CrRetained
Jofra ArcherBowler12.5 CrRetained
Tushar DeshpandeBowler6.5 CrRetained
Sandeep SharmaBowler4 CrRetained
Nandre BurgerBowler3.5 CrRetained
Kwena MaphakaBowler1.5 CrRetained
Yudhvir Singh CharakAll-rounder35 LRetained
Vaibhav SuryavanshiBatter1.1 CrRetained
Shubham DubeyBatter80 LRetained
Lhuan-dre PretoriusWK-Batter30 LRetained
Ravi BishnoiBowler7.2 CrBought
Adam MilneBowler2.4 CrBought
Kuldeep SenBowler75 LBought
Sushant MishraBowler90 LBought
Ravi SinghWicketkeeper95 LBought
Yash Raj PunjaAll-rounder30 LBought
Vignesh PuthurBowler30 LBought
Brijesh SharmaBowler30 LBought
Aman RaoBatter30 LBought

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Player Price List: IPL 2026

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala

Wicket-Keepers: Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh.

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

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Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Adam Milne, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen.

IPL 2026: RR Best Playing 11 

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne