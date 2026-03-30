The Rajasthan Royals are stepping into a fresh and exciting phase for IPL 2026. With a change in leadership and some big, smart trades the “Men in Pink” have rebuilt their team with one clear goal to win the title again just like they did back in 2008.

The new leadership & big trades

The biggest news this season is that Riyan Parag has been made the new captain. This comes after the big move of former skipper Sanju Samson who has joined the Chennai Super Kings.

In an interesting twist, the Royals have brought back Ravindra Jadeja from CSK the only current player from their 2008 title-winning team.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran was an important signing, but a late injury ruled him out. As a replacement RR signed experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka who adds balance to the team.

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Player Price List

Player Name Role Price (₹) Status Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter 18 Cr Retained Dhruv Jurel Wicketkeeper 14 Cr Retained Shimron Hetmyer Batter 11 Cr Retained Jofra Archer Bowler 12.5 Cr Retained Tushar Deshpande Bowler 6.5 Cr Retained Sandeep Sharma Bowler 4 Cr Retained Nandre Burger Bowler 3.5 Cr Retained Kwena Maphaka Bowler 1.5 Cr Retained Yudhvir Singh Charak All-rounder 35 L Retained Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter 1.1 Cr Retained Shubham Dubey Batter 80 L Retained Lhuan-dre Pretorius WK-Batter 30 L Retained Ravi Bishnoi Bowler 7.2 Cr Bought Adam Milne Bowler 2.4 Cr Bought Kuldeep Sen Bowler 75 L Bought Sushant Mishra Bowler 90 L Bought Ravi Singh Wicketkeeper 95 L Bought Yash Raj Punja All-rounder 30 L Bought Vignesh Puthur Bowler 30 L Bought Brijesh Sharma Bowler 30 L Bought Aman Rao Batter 30 L Bought

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Player Price List: IPL 2026

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala

Wicket-Keepers: Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh.

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Adam Milne, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen.

IPL 2026: RR Best Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne