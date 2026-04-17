The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reached a historic milestone at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16. Quinton de Kock, making his first appearance of the season for Mumbai Indians (MI), blasted a masterful 112 off 60 balls* against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

While the knock helped Mumbai recover from an early collapse, it also secured De Kock’s place in the record books. He has officially become the first overseas player in IPL history to score a century for three different franchises.

The Three-Franchise Century Club

Scoring a century in the IPL is a feat of its own, but doing it while switching team cultures, setups, and home grounds is a rare display of elite adaptability. De Kock now joins KL Rahul and Sanju Samson as the only three players to have achieved this “journeyman” feat.

Player Teams with IPL Centuries Quinton de Kock Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians KL Rahul Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings

A Decade of Dominance: De Kock’s Century Breakdown

De Kock’s journey across the IPL has seen him dominate for every franchise he has represented. Here is the specific breakdown of his three historic hundreds:

Year Score Team Opponent 2016 108 (51) Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2022 140 (70)* Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2026 112 (60)* Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Surpassing the Legends

What makes this achievement unique is that many of the league’s most prolific centurions have done their damage for just one or two clubs. Virat Kohli holds the record for most centuries (8), but all were scored for RCB. Similarly, Chris Gayle (6 centuries) only reached the triple-figure mark for two teams (RCB and Punjab Kings). De Kock’s ability to walk into a new team and dominate immediately cements his reputation as the ultimate “plug-and-play” asset.

Match Highlights: De Kock’s Wankhede Masterclass

Starting in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, De Kock showed no signs of rust. Despite MI losing two early wickets for just 12 runs, he anchored the innings alongside Naman Dhir (50), powering Mumbai to a total of 195/6.

De Kock’s IPL Century Journey:

108 (51) for Delhi Capitals vs RCB (2016) 140 (70)* for Lucknow Super Giants vs KKR (2022) 112 (60)* for Mumbai Indians vs PBKS (2026)

The Verdict: With this performance, De Kock hasn’t just broken a record; he has given the Mumbai Indians management a massive selection dilemma once Rohit Sharma returns to fitness. As MI looks to climb the points table, they now have a proven centurion back at the top of the order.