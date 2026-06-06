Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Monday by becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title, sealing the 2026 crown with a final-round victory over Germany’s Vincent Keymer.

The 20-year-old entered the last round trailing overnight leader Wesley So, but produced a decisive performance under pressure while results on the parallel board went in his favour, allowing him to overtake the American and finish on top of the standings.

Heading into the final round, So led with 15.5 points, while Praggnanandhaa was in third place on 15. A win against Keymer, combined with a draw between So and Alireza Firouzja in classical play, ensured the Indian GM surged ahead to clinch the title outright without requiring a playoff.

Final-round turnaround seals historic win

Praggnanandhaa’s victory came in a sharp Queen’s Gambit Declined where he gradually outplayed Keymer in the middlegame before converting his advantage with precision in the endgame.

Key moments included the aggressive pawn thrust 33.f5 and the tactical breakthrough 38.Ne6+, which dismantled Black’s king safety and left White in full control heading into the rook endgame.

The win earned him three crucial points, taking his total to 18 and placing him ahead of the field after a tightly contested final day.

Prize money: ₹70.5 lakh for the champion

With the victory, Praggnanandhaa also secured the top prize of 700,000 Norwegian Kroner (approximately ₹70.5 lakh) from a total prize pool of 1.69 million NOK.

The Norway Chess format distributes prize money across all six participants based on final standings, though the winner’s prize remains exclusive even in tied scenarios.

Final standings prize distribution (Norway Chess 2026)

1st: 700,000 NOK (~₹70.5 lakh)- R. Praggnanandhaa

700,000 NOK (~₹70.5 lakh)- R. Praggnanandhaa 2nd: 350,000 NOK

350,000 NOK 3rd: 200,000 NOK

200,000 NOK 4th: 170,000 NOK

170,000 NOK 5th: 150,000 NOK

150,000 NOK 6th: 120,000 NOK

A defining moment for Indian chess

The triumph marks another milestone in India’s rising presence in elite global chess, with Praggnanandhaa adding a prestigious classical title to his growing list of international achievements.