The 29th match of the season takes place on Sunday, April 19, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh). The unbeaten league leaders return to their home fortress looking to maintain their perfect start, while a struggling Lucknow Super Giants side hopes to derail the Punjab juggernaut and climb back into the top four.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been the standout team of IPL 2026. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they remain the only undefeated side in the tournament with four wins and a rain-affected draw. Their success has been built on a fearless batting approach and the clinical death bowling of Arshdeep Singh. Playing in front of their home crowd in Mullanpur, the Kings look to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

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In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are navigating a rocky patch. Sitting at 7th position with just two wins from five games, Rishabh Pant’s men are coming off a tough loss against RCB. Compounding their worries is an injury concern for Pant, who took a blow to the elbow in the previous game. LSG’s heavy-hitting middle order, featuring Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, must fire tonight if they are to breach Punjab’s defenses.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 1st Punjab Kings 5 4 0 9* 7th Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 4

*1 point from a No Result (NR).

Shreyas Iyer has been in sensational form, striking at 187.67, while Arshdeep Singh recently crossed the landmark of 100 IPL wickets. For LSG, Nicholas Pooran remains their primary weapon, holding the record for the most runs in this specific fixture (131 runs).

Mullanpur pitch report: A high-scoring fortress

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh generally favors the chasing side. The pitch is balanced but typically leans toward the batters as the game progresses.

Toss factor: In night games here, dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings. This makes the ball slippery for spinners and allows it to skid onto the bat, giving a distinct advantage to the side batting second.

Scoring Trends: The average first-innings score here in 2026 has hovered between 170-185. However, given Punjab’s current batting depth, a 200+ total is well within reach if they bat first.

Mullanpur Weather Forecast

The weather in the Chandigarh region is expected to be clear and pleasant for cricket.

Temperature: Match time temperature will be around 24-26 Celsius, dropping slightly toward the end of the game.

Rain Threat: There is zero percent chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over contest.

Humidity: Humidity levels will be around 55%, which is high enough to trigger significant dew in the late evening hours.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 6 PBKS Won 3 LSG Won 3 Highest Score (LSG) 257 Highest Score (PBKS) 236

Recent Momentum:

While the overall record is tied, Punjab Kings won both encounters in the 2025 season (by 8 wickets and 37 runs), giving them a psychological edge coming into this match.

What happened in their last meeting?

In May 2025, PBKS posted a massive 236/5 at Dharamshala, powered by Prabhsimran Singh’s 91. Despite a fighting 74 from LSG’s Ayush Badoni, Punjab secured a comfortable 37-run victory. LSG fans will be hoping for a better showing from their bowlers tonight to stop the PBKS winning streak.