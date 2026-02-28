Pakistan vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka on February 28 (Saturday), but only by five runs in a Super 8 clash as they failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026. They needed to win by 64 or more runs to leapfrog the Kiwis, but that did not happen as Dasun Shanaka nearly threatened to even take the win from the Men in Green. [Check Full Scorecard]
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Sri Lanka
207/6 (20.0)
Pakistan
212/8 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 10 )
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs
PAK vs SL Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Summary for Pallekele Pulsator
The Pakistan openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman went great guns. Farhan broke Virat Kohli’s record to become the player with most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He then brought up his century as well, becoming the first player to hit two centuries in a World Cup. Fakhar Zaman hit a fifty as well. The duo added 176 for the first wicket, which is the highest partnership ever in T20 World Cup history. After Fakhar, it was a flurry of wickets as Pakistan finished at 212 in their 20 overs.
Chasing 213 to win and 148 to spoil things for the Men in Green, Sri Lanka lost their best batter Pathum Nissanka to Naseem Shah early on. Abarar Ahmed had the wickets of Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis. The Lankans were five down when Dasun Shanaka and Pavan Rathnayake got together and added 61 runs together.
Needing 52 in last three overs to win, Shanaka put on a show and brought the target down to 6 off two balls. But Shaheen Afridi kept his calm and delivered two ice-cool wide Yorkers to seal the game for the Men in Green.
PAK vs SL Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The toss between Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka was won by the latter who opted to bowl first.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
PAK vs SL LIVE Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2026
In India: In India, people can catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash live on February 28, at 07:00 PM IST. Watch the broadcast on Star Sports or stream it via JioHotstar for real-time scores and commentary.
In Pakistan: Matches are streamed live on the Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad platforms. The tournament is also available digitally via the Myco app and website. Linear coverage is provided by PTV Sports, PTV Home, and Geo Super.
In Sri Lanka: Fans can stream matches live via the ThePapare.com website and the Dialog Play mobile app. Dialog TV is the official broadcast partner, providing comprehensive coverage across the island. Additional coverage is available through PEO TV and the free-to-air partner TV Supreme.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 HIGHLIGHTS Scorecard: Catch all the updates from the PAK vs SL match at Pallekele here
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: See you tomorrow with India's place on line
Thank you for tuning into the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match live blog. It was great bringing it to you. I Abhishek Singh, on behalf of the entire FE Sports by Financialexpress.com would welcome you again for the live blog of the two matches that happen tomorrow, starting with the Zimbabwe vs South Africa inconsequential game from Delhi. It will be followed by the ultimate cliff-hanger India vs West Indies virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. See you then.
But for now, here's something for you to watch along and enjoy as New Zealand reach the semi-final without playing in a match that decided their fate.
A fighting fifty! 💪— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 28, 2026
Pavan Rathnayake is leading the charge in Sri Lanka’s pursuit of the target! 🔥
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup, SUPER 8, #slvpak | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/kkgEVdjA6Z pic.twitter.com/CNZ8FqzRXw
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: What did Player of The Match Sahibzada Farhan say?
Player of The Match Sahibzada Farhan, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony said, "[I] Wanted to do well for the team. Wanted Fakhar to ton up actually. The ton didn't work for the team, that's why I'm sad. I have been feeling well, that brings confidence. Knew I could hit whatever was in my arc. All credit goes to domestic cricket, it's brought out the habit of scoring at pace and scoring big."
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: What did the winning captain Salman Agha say?
Winning captain Salman Agha, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony said, "[It] Was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor. We couldn't execute plans. Usman had an off-day, it can happen. We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament."
"If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better. Middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that. Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two. Even 160 would've been difficult to defend," he added.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: What did the losing captain Dasun Shanaka say?
Losing captain Dasun Shanaka, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony said, "It was a close game, I could've finished it. Well bowled to Shaheen. Been a tough campaign. Yes, we're disappointed. I want to say sorry to the fans. Unfortunately, we fell down to injuries. In the future, I hope there are no injuries."
"Missing two key bowlers in Hasaranga and Pathirana. Hope they'll return soon and do well for SL cricket. Sometimes, as players, we feel pressure. It was a mistake, I'm sorry to fans for disheartening them. We're all thankful for all the support. Rathnayake is consistent, uses the crease well. We have Wellalage, they're growing," he added.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: SL innings summary
Chasing 213 to win and 148 to spoil things for the Men in Green, Sri Lanka lost their best batter Pathum Nissanka to Naseem Shah early on. Abarar Ahmed had the wickets of Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis. The Lankans were five down when Dasun Shanaka and Pavan Rathnayake got together and added 61 runs together. Needing 52 in last three overs to win, Shanaka put on a show and brought the target down to 6 off two balls. But Shaheen Afridi kept his calm and delivered two ice-cool wide Yorkers to seal the game for the Men in Green.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK win by 5 runs
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 207-6 after 20 overs
SIX!! Make that three sixes in a row from Dasun Shanaka as Saheen bowls yet another length ball and gets hit for a six.
This has not been called a wide.
Shaheen changes the angle and he tried to be cheeky and misses. Now the captain needs a six off the last ball.
What an anti-climax. The last two balls are dot. Can you believe this? The Sri Lanakan fans can't.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: SL need 12 off 3 to win
Four!! Hit over the infield here .
Six!! Dasun Shanaka, take a bow. What a shot this is from the skipper.
Six!! Oh the chase is certainly on as Shaheen Afridi is bowling length balls here.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: SL need 28 off 6 to win
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 167-6 after 18 overs
SIX!! What's happening here? Shanaka has hit a six here
SIX!! Make that two in the over as Shanaka gets downtown and reaches his fifty here.
Lats ball coming up as Wellalage is on strike here. Tat would be dot ball.
Sri Lanka need 28 off 6 to win
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: SL need 46 off 12
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 167-6 after 18 overs
Wicket!! Shaheen Shah Afridi has got the big wicket of Pavan Rathnayake and Pakistan would feel they have the game here.
Just a four from this over as Shaheen gets a wicket and concedes six runs.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: 50 run partnership between Shanaka and Rathnayake
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 161-5 after 17 overs
11 runs has come off the Naseem Shah over as the fifty-run partnership between Dasun Shanaka and Pavan Rathnayake comes up. Sri Lanka need 52 in the last three to win the match.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: SL knock out PAK
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 150-5 after 16 overs
Usman Tariq has had a pathetic day with the ball here and he has been hit for 15 runs in the over as Sri Lanka bring up 150 and crush Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semi-final.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Fifty for Rathnayake
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 135-5 after 15 overs
Pavan Rathnayake has slammed back-to-back sixes and this has led to Pakistan nearly being knocked out here.
In other news, Rathnayake has brought up his fifty too.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka slams Nawaz
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 120-5 after 14 overs
Mohammad Nawaz is bowling well. He has gone for only three runs in the first three balls.
A single here. Pakistan's semi-final chances are slipping away here.
Four!! That is one of the worst overs in the innings as Rathnayake hits Nawaz for a four. 14 from it.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Tight from Tariq
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 106-5 after 13 overs
Usman Tariq has now bowled three overs and he has been without a wicket so far. Something that would worry Pakistan big time.
Five from the over.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Nawaz cleans up Liyanage
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 101-5 after 12 overs
Four!! That could have been easily out. But Pakistan did not have a slip and they pay the price. They just need to get Sri Lanka out and are still not proactive here.
100 is up for Sri Lanka here.
Wicket!! Not this time around. Nawaz says I will not be that unlucky as he has cleaned up Liayanage. Sri Lanka are five down.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Abrar slower one gets Kamindu
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 94-4 after 11 overs
Wicket!! That was dead slow from Abrar Ahmed and arrived when Kamindu Mendis was already through his shot. Nine runs and a wicket from Abrar in his fourth and final over.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq expensive
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 85-3 after 10 overs
Wide!! Appeal for caught behind but given wide.
Usman Tariq is struggling here big time. And this is his first match that he has struggled in this tournament.
10 from this over and in total, he has gone for 23 runs.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Asalanka cleaned up by Abrar
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 75-3 after 09 overs
Wicket!! The injury seem to have hit Asalanka's focus as he has been cleaned up by Abrar. Sri Lanka are now three down.
Is it two wickets in tow balls here? There is a review for LBW here and the on-field decision was out. But there is snicko there and it has picked up the edge and Kamindu survives.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Asalanka dropped
Dropped!! That would be called a dropped catch here as Khawaja Nafay got to the ball with both his hands, but just wasn't able to hold on to the catch and Asalanka survives.
Trouble!! Asalanka seems to be in trouble here as he has hurt his arm, trying to take a single by diving full length here.
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 69-2 after 08 overs
Four!! Swept away by Asalanka here
Six!! This is insane batting from Asalanka as he has hit the most unplayable bowler for a huge six here, down the ground too.
12 from the first five balls here.
Cheeky from Asalanka, but only a single. 13 from the first Usman Tariq over here.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Good fielding from Nafay
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 56-2 after 07 overs
This is brilliant bowling from Abrar Ahmed here as he is giving it all the loop and all the flight and has conceded just five off the first five balls.
Fielding!! This is brilliant fielding from Khawaja Nafay as he has saved two runs here.
Fifty is up for Sri Lanka.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Time for drinks
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 49-2 after 06 overs
Oh, misfield. these misfield are going to hurt Pakistan.
SIX!! And he has leaked runs here he shouldn't have. The over which could have ended as another good one for the Pakistanis, has now leaked 12.
Powerplay comes to an end.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Abarar Ahmed cleans up Mishara
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 37-2 after 05 overs
Wicket!! Abrar comes in and gets a wicket first ball. He has cleaned up the danger-man Kamil Mishara here.
Chance!! That would count as chance going down as the fielder at point has all three stumps to aim and he field to hit the stumps. Otherwise, it would have been two wickets in that over.
Four runs and a wicket from Abrar.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Naseem keeps it tight
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 33-1 after 04 overs
Naseem Shah has bowled yet another decent over here as he has given away just eight runs after what was not an ideal over by Shahaheen Afridi in the last one.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara hits Shaheen for 15
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 25-1 after 03 overs
Six!! Kamil Mishara gets this in the slot and deposits it for a six.
Four!! Make that two boundaries in an two balls here
Four!! The most beautiful shot of all shots hit so far.
Chance!! A direct hit and that would have seen the end of Charith Asalanka
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Good bowling from Naseem Shah
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 10-1 after 02 overs
A wicket and just five runs from the second over means that Sri Lanka are 10 for 1 as Naseem Shah finishes his first over.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Naseem Shah gets Nissanka
Wicket!! That would be the first wicket down as Pathum Nissanka has been caught a mid-off of the slower one by Naseem Shah. Pakistan need nine more of those by the way.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Four off the first over
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka Live Score 5-0 after 01 over
Four!! Off the last ball, Sri Lankan opener has hit a four and that has led to the first boundary of the over here.
Five runs from the first over.
Shaheen Shah Afridi with a good first over.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Men in Green's innings summary
The Pakistan openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman went great guns. Farhan broke Virat Kohli's record to become the player with most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He then brought up his century as well, becoming the first player to hit two centuries in a World Cup. Fakhar Zaman hit a fifty as well. The duo added 176 for the first wicket, which is the highest partnership ever in T20 World Cup history. After Fakhar, it was a flurry of wickets as Pakistan finished at 212 in their 20 overs.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Men in Green post 212
PAK vs SL LIVE Score and Updates
Pakistan Live Score 212-8 after 20 overs
Usman runs two and Pakistan will end their innings on 212. This means that Pakistan need to bowl out or restrict Sri Lanka for 147 or less to win this match and qualify. If they cross that mark, then New Zealand go through.