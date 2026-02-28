Pakistan vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka on February 28 (Saturday), but only by five runs in a Super 8 clash as they failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026. They needed to win by 64 or more runs to leapfrog the Kiwis, but that did not happen as Dasun Shanaka nearly threatened to even take the win from the Men in Green. [Check Full Scorecard]

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 Sri Lanka

207/6 (20.0) vs Pakistan

212/8 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 10 )

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs View Scorecard

PAK vs SL Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Summary for Pallekele Pulsator

The Pakistan openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman went great guns. Farhan broke Virat Kohli’s record to become the player with most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He then brought up his century as well, becoming the first player to hit two centuries in a World Cup. Fakhar Zaman hit a fifty as well. The duo added 176 for the first wicket, which is the highest partnership ever in T20 World Cup history. After Fakhar, it was a flurry of wickets as Pakistan finished at 212 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 213 to win and 148 to spoil things for the Men in Green, Sri Lanka lost their best batter Pathum Nissanka to Naseem Shah early on. Abarar Ahmed had the wickets of Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis. The Lankans were five down when Dasun Shanaka and Pavan Rathnayake got together and added 61 runs together.

Needing 52 in last three overs to win, Shanaka put on a show and brought the target down to 6 off two balls. But Shaheen Afridi kept his calm and delivered two ice-cool wide Yorkers to seal the game for the Men in Green.

PAK vs SL Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The toss between Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka was won by the latter who opted to bowl first.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

PAK vs SL LIVE Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2026

In India: In India, people can catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash live on February 28, at 07:00 PM IST. Watch the broadcast on Star Sports or stream it via JioHotstar for real-time scores and commentary.

In Pakistan: Matches are streamed live on the Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad platforms. The tournament is also available digitally via the Myco app and website. Linear coverage is provided by PTV Sports, PTV Home, and Geo Super.

In Sri Lanka: Fans can stream matches live via the ThePapare.com website and the Dialog Play mobile app. Dialog TV is the official broadcast partner, providing comprehensive coverage across the island. Additional coverage is available through PEO TV and the free-to-air partner TV Supreme.

Live Updates

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 HIGHLIGHTS Scorecard: Catch all the updates from the PAK vs SL match at Pallekele here