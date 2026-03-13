Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana heaped praise on the team’s fast bowling coach Shaun Tait, describing him as an outstanding mentor who supports players both professionally and personally.

Nahid Rana’s brilliant five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh register their first ODI victory over Pakistan after the Asia Cup 2018.

Rana displayed his capabilities with a superb five-wicket haul for Bangladesh during their impressive eight-wicket triumph over Pakistan in what was just his 17th international appearance for his country.

Speaking to the media after the match, Rana made mention of the role of fast bowling coach Shaun Tait’s role in his career thus far and the confidence the former Australian has provided him with.

“To be honest, he (Tait) is an outstanding coach because he behaves with us not only as a coach but also as a friend,” Rana said, as quoted by ICC.

Rana Highlights Tait’s Support and Stresses Importance of Skill Over Pace

“Whenever we need something, he provides it. He always tells us to stick to our strengths and to let him know if we need anything. He says, ‘Whatever you need, just tell me. I am here to guide you.

You will play on the field, I will give you the plan, and you have to execute it and win the match.’ So he always motivates us and gives us the best guidance,” the right-arm seamer added.

Rana said that skill matters more than sheer pace in international cricket after registering his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Reflecting on his impressive performance, the Bangladesh seamer emphasised that he does not focus excessively on bowling speed and instead concentrates on improving his overall skills to succeed at the international level.

“Honestly, I don’t think too much about speed. In international cricket, skill matters more than pure pace. So I am trying to work more on improving my skills,” Rana said.

Senior Pacers Provide Valuable Advice

The 23-year-old also credited senior Bangladesh pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed for guiding him during the match, saying their advice about bowling in the right areas proved helpful.

“In the beginning, Fizz Bhai (Mustafizur Rahman) and Taskin Bhai (Taskin Ahmed) were bowling. I was talking with them on the field about what was happening on the wicket.

They told me that if you hit the right areas or maintain a proper line and length in certain spots, it becomes difficult for the batters to play.

So I just tried to execute that on the field. The right-arm pacer also highlighted the importance of understanding pitch conditions, noting that his previous experience at the venue helped him decide the most effective line and length to bowl.

“I have played many matches on this ground before, so I tried to use that experience, understanding which line and length work best here and how to get help from the wicket.

For me, every wicket is special. I don’t think about cricket in terms of a wicket being good today and bad tomorrow. I believe that a bowler should understand the wicket first, whatever the condition is, and then bowl according to what the wicket demands.” The Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangla side thrashed Pakistan in the opening ODI match by eight wickets at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 115 runs, the Bangla Tigers achieved that in 15.1 overs with the opener batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim playing an unbeaten knock of 67 runs off just 42 balls.

He hit seven fours and five sixes in his impressive knock. With this win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the three-match bilateral series.