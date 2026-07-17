MTR Foods has expanded its breakfast portfolio with a new protein-enriched range as it looks to tap India’s growing demand for healthier convenience foods, particularly among younger urban consumers shopping through quick commerce platforms.

The company has launched six products across two of its flagship breakfast categories—traditional dry batter mixes and its three-minute instant breakfast range—marking its latest push into protein-enriched convenience foods.

Balancing Traditional Taste

Speaking about the launch, Sunay Bhasin, chief executive officer, MTR Foods, said consumer expectations around breakfast have evolved beyond taste and convenience to include stronger nutritional credentials.

“For years, breakfast choices have largely been driven by familiar taste and convenience,” Bhasin said. “What we are now seeing is the emergence of a third consumer need—nutrition, where consumers are increasingly conscious about ingredients, protein intake and overall health.”

The new portfolio includes protein variants of rava idli, dosa and upma under the dry batter mix range, alongside protein-infused poha, khatta meetha poha and upma in its three-minute breakfast portfolio. Each serving contains around 10 grams of plant protein, according to the company.

The three-minute range is priced at Rs 75 for an 80-gram pack, while the protein-infused dry batter mixes retail at Rs 175 for a 250-gram pack.

The launch comes amid rising demand for protein-fortified packaged foods as consumers seek healthier meal options without compromising on taste or convenience. Bhasin said the trend is especially visible among Gen Z consumers in urban markets.

Quick Commerce Strategy

The products will initially be rolled out through major quick commerce platforms across India’s four largest metros before expanding to the top 28 cities.

MTR is also strengthening its digital commerce capabilities through an internal initiative, Project Bolt, aimed at building dedicated teams and playbooks for the fast-growing quick commerce channel.

Quick commerce has emerged as an important growth avenue for packaged food companies, particularly for convenience-led purchases.

Despite increasing competition in the protein foods segment, Bhasin said MTR would continue to differentiate itself through its strengths in taste and category expertise.

“Taste remains non-negotiable. Consumers may seek healthier products, but if they don’t taste good, they won’t succeed,” he said.

He added that MTR’s leadership in dry breakfast mixes and instant breakfast formats, backed by its research and development capabilities and consumer insights, positions the company to expand its protein offerings further.

The company did not disclose revenue or sales targets for the new range, saying it would evaluate consumer response before deciding on further portfolio expansion.