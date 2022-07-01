Neeraj Chopra breaks his own national record at Stockholm Diamond League; details here

Ace javelin thrower and Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra created a new national record for the second time in a month with a throw of 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League, in his first round. Chopra finished second after Anderson Peters of Grenada, who threw 90.31 metres on his third attempt.

His throw of 89.94 metres was a meet record before Peters did better with 90.31 metres. Significantly, it was also the first time that Chpra finished in the top three in a Diamond League event. Recently, at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra broke his previous record by throwing at 89.30 metres.

Notably. Chopra began with a smooth run on the runway followed by an easy release. He tumbled before the scratch line and then threw his hands up after his javelin landed, creating a new record. While Chopra was leading in the first two rounds, Peters came back from behind to throw 90-metre for the third time this season, in his third round, to top the event.

With the World Championships in Oregon just days away, his performance in Stockholm proved Chopra continues to remain in good form. After his throw in the first round, Chopra went on to throw at 84.37, 87.46, 84.77, 86.67 and 86.84 metres.

Julian Weber of Germany clinched the third spot with a throw of 89.08 metres. The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, who were the two other podium finishers at the Tokyo Olympics, finished fourth and seventh respectively. It was the third event that Chopra participated in recent times ahead of the World Championship. In the Kuortane Games, he won the gold with a throw of 86.69 metres.

Before the start of the first Diamond League competition, Chopra had recently said that among his big targets included the World Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League.