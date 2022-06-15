Neeraj Chopra breaks his own national record at Paavo Nurmi Games

In yet another major achievement for India’s Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, the ace Javelin thrower set a new national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Chopra threw 89.30 metres, bettering his previous record of 88.07 metres in Patiala in March 2021.

Chopra, the only individual gold medallist from India at the Olympics after ace shooter Abhinav Bindra, had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with 87.58 metres. In the ongoing event, he grabbed the silver while Finland’s 25-year-old Oliver Helande won the gold at 89. 83 metres on his second attempt.

Chopra’s first throw at the event reached the distance of 86.92 metres . However, his throws in third, fourth and fifth attempts were considered illegal, before he finished his last throw, which reached 85.85 metres. The result will be a huge boost for the champion thrower before the World Championships in July 2022. The throw has also proved that he is on the right track to reach 90 metres-mark.

Apart from Chopra, the event also included four of the five best throwers in the world, which included Peters, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Germany’s Julian Weber and Trinidad’s Keshorn Walcott.

Before the start of the competition. Chopra had revealed that his coach, Klaus Bartonietz wanted him to throw to about 86-87 metres to open the season. The throw will definitely please them both as the duo look to reach the 90 metre mark.

Notably, the latest throw took Chopra to fifth spot in the world. The Paavo Nurmi Games is considered among the biggest track-and-field events. Chopra will now participate in the uortane Games in Finland before participating Stockholm leg of the Diamond League to be held in Sweden.

Earlier, Chopra shifted his training base to Finland to undergo a 28-day training camp with his coach.