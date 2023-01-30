Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket – Here’s his career graph

In a major shocker for millions of cricket fans in the country and the rest of the world, star opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday.

While Vijay played in all three formats of the game for the country, he was mostly successful in Test cricket, having scored 3,982 runs at an average of 38.29. He slammed 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries in the longest format. Overall, he has played in 61 Test matches, 16 ODIs, and 9 T20Is. His highest score of 167 runs came against Australia in Hyderabad in 2013.

Announcing his decision on social media, Vijay wrote, “My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of the sport.”

“To all the cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me,” he added further.

Among his unforgettable Test series include India’s 2014 tour of England. With Virat Kohli struggling for runs, Vijay was the highest scorer for the visitors having scored 402 runs in 10 innings. Vijay has also played in 106 IPL matches and scored 2,619 runs. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team that lifted the title in 2010 as well as 2014. Apart from CSK, he has also played for Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Announcing his retirement, the opener said he would now be looking to explore opportunities in the game itself and the business side of it.

Vijay made his Test debut against Australia in 2008 during the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The 38-year-old’s first ODI match was against South Africa in 2010. He was also part of the India squad that played in the T20 World Cup.