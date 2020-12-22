  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mohammed Shami injury: Pacer unlikely to play first Test against England, six-week rest cum rehab awaits

By: |
December 22, 2020 9:22 PM

After Shami took the blow, the team's medical staff rushed in to his aid and after some deliberation, the player decided to walk back to the dressing room.

Mohammed Shami suffers wrist fracture to miss rest of India Australia Test seriesMohammed Shami retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. (AP Photo)

India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play the opening Test against England in February as a six-week rest cum rehabilitation programme awaits him after suffering a wrist fracture.

The fast bowler suffered the fracture on his bowling hand during the series-opening day/night Test against Australia in Adelaide last week.

Related News

Shami was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India’s second innings last Saturday, which ended at a record lowest score of 36 for nine at the Adelaide Oval. He was taken to a hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture.

“He is not likely to play the first Test versus England as rest and rehab will take six weeks. Once the plaster is off, he will do his rehab at the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru),” a BCCI source told PTI.

Already ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia, Shami left for India on Tuesday.

India’s home series against England begins on February 5, with the first of the four Tests scheduled to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Shami has been one of India’s most lethal weapons in recent years and his absence will certainly weaken the team’s bowling attack.

During the team’s last tour of Australia in 2018-19 when it created history by winning the country’s first Test series Down Under, Shami performed admirably and ended with 16 wickets.

After he took the blow, the team’s medical staff rushed in to his aid and after some deliberation, the player decided to walk back to the dressing room.

After team physiotherapist Nitin Patel applied what looked like a painkilling spray, Shami tried to resume batting but didn’t seem comfortable and decided against continuing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Mohammed Shami injury Pacer unlikely to play first Test against England six-week rest cum rehab awaits
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Virat Kohli’s Australia Tour ends: After pep talk, expectant father leaves Australian shores for India
2Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too
3PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal to compete for first time since Covid-19 break! BAI names full-strength squad