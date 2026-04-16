The 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will see an exciting game between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings.

Both teams are coming into this match with very different form based on their last games.

Mumbai Indians are coming after a tough loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was a high-scoring match where they gave away 240 runs. Even though they fought well while chasing and scored 222/5 they still lost by 18 runs.

Their batting, especially the middle order looked good but their bowling couldn’t control the runs. This match also showed some issues in their planning which they will want to improve.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are full of confidence after a strong win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. They chased the target easily and won by six wickets.

Their captain performed well, and the team looked balanced with both batting and bowling doing their job. Because of this Punjab Kings are looking like one of the in-form teams right now

MI vs PBKS Playing 11

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c) , Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett.

MI vs PBKS Today IPL Match Date

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be played on 16 April (Thursday). at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs PBKS Today IPL Match Time

The match between MI vs PBKS will Start at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Match Details

Match No: 24

24 Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue: Wankehde Stadium, Mumbai

Wankehde Stadium, Mumbai Broadcaster (TV): Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Stream: Jio Cinema

MI vs PBKS Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Vishal Nishad.