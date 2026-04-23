The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 is once again full of excitement and high expectations. It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the league, and this game is important as both teams are trying to improve their position on the points table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) ended their four-match losing streak in a big way, beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs in Match 30 of IPL 2026. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The win was mainly due to Tilak Varma’s brilliant first IPL century and a strong bowling performance by Ashwani Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, are not playing consistently this season. Like Mumbai Indians, they have won only 2 out of 6 matches and are in the lower half of the table.

They recently lost a close game to Sunrisers Hyderabad and have been struggling with their batting and team balance. The situation became tougher after an important young player got injured putting more pressure on the team.

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How To Watch MI vs CSK on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

Official TV Channels

English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2

Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports: 1 Telugu

Star Sports: 1 Kannada

Ultra High Definition: Star Sports 4K (available on select DTH platforms like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV)

How to watch MI vs CSK for free in India?

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring MI vs CSK in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

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MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.