The wait is finally over. The Ekana Cricket Stadium erupted as one of the most anticipated comebacks of the season became a reality. Mayank Yadav, the 23-year-old pace sensation from Delhi’s famous Sonnet Club, has officially returned to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI for today’s high-stakes Match 32 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

After being sidelined due to fitness concerns, the “Sonnet Express” looked like he never left, hitting the high 140s and breaching the 150 kmph mark within his first few deliveries of the night. However, his fastest ball was 149.5 kmph, which came in the 15th over.

The Return of Raw Pace

Mayank Yadav, who became an overnight star in 2024 by becoming the first player to win “Player of the Match” in his first two IPL games, is the missing x-factor LSG has desperately needed.

The Selection: Confirming the news at the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant announced two major changes, with Mayank Yadav coming in to replace Avesh Khan.

Confirming the news at the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant announced two major changes, with Mayank Yadav coming in to replace Avesh Khan. No Impact: In his opening match, Mayank failed to get a wicket and and finished with figures of 0/56. He was also unable to breach the 150 kmph mark.

Fastest Deliveries of IPL 2026 (So Far)

While Mayank was in recovery, the “Speed King” crown has been a rotating door. With his return tonight, the leaderboard is under immediate threat.

Rank Bowler Team Top Speed (kmph) 1 Ashok Sharma Gujarat Titans 154.2 2 Jamie Overton Chennai Super Kings 151.2 3 Anrich Nortje Lucknow Super Giants 150.9 4 Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans 150.3 5 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 149.5

Why Mayank Matters to LSG

LSG director Tom Moody has been patient with the youngster’s rehabilitation, and today’s return justifies that caution. While Anrich Nortje has provided heat from one end, the addition of a local Indian pacer who can extract steep bounce on the Ekana surface transforms LSG into a much more aggressive bowling unit.

Facing a firing Rajasthan Royals side, Mayank’s ability to hurry world-class batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hedtmyer is exactly what LSG needs to arrest their recent slump.

Career Snapshot: The Mayank Yadav Story