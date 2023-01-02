Maharashtra State Olympics starts on THIS day! Venue, schedule – Details here

The Maharashtra State Olympic Games will be held in nine cities across the state from January 2 to 11. Around 8,000 athletes will participate in 39 disciplines. The opening day event will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. On an opening day, athletes and teams from various sports will compete in wrestling, softball, badminton, and yogasana. Other cities that will host the event include Amravati, Sangli, and Baramati, Aurangabad, Mumbai.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will be held on January 5. Various state and national leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Chandrakant Patil, and Girish Mahajan, will attend the event, the Indian Express reported. The games are being organized by the state government in partnership with the Maharashtra Olympic Association and have been held every four years for the last 22 years.

Suhas Diwse, the state’s Sports Commissioner, said during a press briefing that athletes from the state usually finish first or second at national competitions. He noted that the games provide an ideal opportunity to develop the talents of the athletes.

The officials of the organization are also excited about the event, as it will provide them with the ideal opportunity to develop their talents.

According to Saurav Rao, the divisional commissioner of the city, the event will provide the best possible opportunity for the athletes from the state to showcase their talents.

The torch for the event was carried across the state, and it will arrive in Pune on January 5. The government has provided all the necessary accommodations and transportation for the athletes and officials. It’s also the first time that the government has insured the participants, media reports said.