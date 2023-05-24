scorecardresearch
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to face 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at Chepauk

LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Once MI enters the playoffs, their adversaries know they face a formidable force.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
IPL 2023 Eliminator Live Score, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants are no ordinary contenders. (Image/Twitter/IPL)
IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live Score: Prepare for an exhilarating clash between old comrades as the Mumbai Indians, led by the charismatic Rohit Sharma, face off against the spirited Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Krunal Pandya, in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on an eventful Wednesday. Despite enduring a challenging season, MI’s entry into the playoffs was unexpectedly secured thanks to the Gujarat Titans, who triumphed over the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league-stage match.

Once MI enters the playoffs, their adversaries know they face a formidable force, having clinched an astounding five titles in the past. However, the LSG are no ordinary contenders. Though lacking in prominent star power like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, or even Hardik Pandya, this unassuming team possesses a remarkable ability to deliver a knockout blow when least expected, making them a captivating presence in the playoffs.

Indian Premier League, 2023MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai   24 May 2023

Lucknow Super Giants 

vs

Mumbai Indians  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Eliminator ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

18:31 (IST) 24 May 2023
LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: First finalist decided last night

Chennai Super Kings have made their headway to the IPL 2023 finals, and they are the are the first team in this season to do so! Chennai beat Gujarat with 15 runs in a match that can be called as an easy win for the host team. Read more about what happened last night

18:27 (IST) 24 May 2023
LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (Captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.

18:21 (IST) 24 May 2023
LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Welcome to the live blog

The stage is set for the Eliminator, where there's no room for error. The journey to hoist the trophy from the clash between the 3rd and 4th ranked teams requires three victories, a feat accomplished only once before in 2016 by Hyderabad. This marks the second appearance for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL playoffs, having participated in both seasons. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are no strangers to this territory, having graced it numerous times as five-time champions.

The league stage saw these teams closely matched, separated by a mere point. In their previous encounter in IPL 2023, Lucknow emerged triumphant by a slender five-run margin. Imperfection has characterized both teams' performances so far. Stay tuned to catch all the latest updates from the Chepauk Stadium.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 18:13 IST

Stock Market