LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to face 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at Chepauk

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live Score: Prepare for an exhilarating clash between old comrades as the Mumbai Indians, led by the charismatic Rohit Sharma, face off against the spirited Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Krunal Pandya, in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on an eventful Wednesday. Despite enduring a challenging season, MI’s entry into the playoffs was unexpectedly secured thanks to the Gujarat Titans, who triumphed over the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league-stage match.

Once MI enters the playoffs, their adversaries know they face a formidable force, having clinched an astounding five titles in the past. However, the LSG are no ordinary contenders. Though lacking in prominent star power like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, or even Hardik Pandya, this unassuming team possesses a remarkable ability to deliver a knockout blow when least expected, making them a captivating presence in the playoffs.

Indian Premier League, 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 24 May 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Eliminator ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

