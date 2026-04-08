Lalit Modi, the architect of the Indian Premier League, has once again stirred the hornet’s nest. In a late-afternoon post on April 8, 2026, the exiled tycoon launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Shashi Tharoor, claiming he was the victim of a “political witch-hunt.” Highlighting that no Indian court has charged him to date, Modi alleged that his exile was the result of “jealousy” from people who contributed nothing to the growth of cricket but continue to live off its success.

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“Karma and Jealousy”: The Sardesai-Bahl Connection

The exiled administrator took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind the world of the “zig-zagging” world tours he undertook at his own cost to build the IPL. Detailing his struggle to find bidders in the early days, the 59-year-old businessman noted that only 11 people initially trusted his vision.

In a significant revelation, the former BCCI Vice-President pointed to a recent interview involving veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. In that conversation, Sardesai claimed that during the IPL’s infancy, the IPL architect had approached him with an invite to find investors. Sardesai reportedly conveyed this message to media mogul Raghav Bahl regarding a potential stake in the Delhi franchise (Delhi Daredevils). However, Bahl ultimately declined the offer. For the embattled tycoon, this anecdote serves as proof of how he personally “hustled” to build the league when the establishment expected him to fail.

Like I keep saying I WENT TO EVERY KNOWN UNKNOWN PERSON / CONGLOMERATE – in India and overseas to convince them to buy into an @IPL franchise team. I had only two paid employees one Dhiraj Malhotra & Second was Poorna Patel plus an outside team Of @IMG headed by Andrew Wildblood.… pic.twitter.com/uF5aGsB7Z5 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 8, 2026

The 59-year-old businessman expressed disbelief that the current cricket ecosystem, including commentators and players, is effectively “banned” from taking his name. “It’s called jealousy—from people who have never contributed to the growth of cricket or the IPL,” the exiled administrator wrote. He argued that the political machinery of the then-Congress-led government targeted him specifically because he exposed Shashi Tharoor’s alleged interests in the Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise—a move he claims led to “blame without truth.”

The 2010 Fallout: The Battle That Changed Indian Cricket

The rivalry between the former BCCI Vice-President and Tharoor is rooted in the 2010 IPL bidding scandal. The IPL architect famously tweeted the ownership details of the newly formed Kochi Tuskers Kerala, alleging that Sunanda Pushkar, a close associate (and later wife) of the then-Union Minister, held “sweat equity” in the franchise.

This public disclosure ignited a political firestorm that forced the Thiruvananthapuram MP to resign from his post as Minister of State for External Affairs. In the ensuing chaos, the BCCI heavy-weight was suspended as IPL Chairman on charges of financial irregularities and bid-rigging. Modi maintains that this was the moment the “witch-hunt” began, forcing him to flee to London to escape what he terms as a pre-determined political execution.

The Timeline: From King of Cricket to Exile

The rise and fall of the former Rajasthan Cricket Association President remains one of the most dramatic chapters in Indian sports history.