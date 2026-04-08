Lalit Modi Claims Shashi Tharoor and Congress “Witch-Hunted” Him Out of India
In a fiery social media outburst, the IPL founder alleges his 2010 exit was a political vendetta triggered by his exposure of Shashi Tharoor, claiming the cricket ecosystem is still "banned" from mentioning his name.
Lalit Modi, the architect of the Indian Premier League, has once again stirred the hornet’s nest. In a late-afternoon post on April 8, 2026, the exiled tycoon launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Shashi Tharoor, claiming he was the victim of a “political witch-hunt.” Highlighting that no Indian court has charged him to date, Modi alleged that his exile was the result of “jealousy” from people who contributed nothing to the growth of cricket but continue to live off its success.
“Karma and Jealousy”: The Sardesai-Bahl Connection
The exiled administrator took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind the world of the “zig-zagging” world tours he undertook at his own cost to build the IPL. Detailing his struggle to find bidders in the early days, the 59-year-old businessman noted that only 11 people initially trusted his vision.
In a significant revelation, the former BCCI Vice-President pointed to a recent interview involving veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. In that conversation, Sardesai claimed that during the IPL’s infancy, the IPL architect had approached him with an invite to find investors. Sardesai reportedly conveyed this message to media mogul Raghav Bahl regarding a potential stake in the Delhi franchise (Delhi Daredevils). However, Bahl ultimately declined the offer. For the embattled tycoon, this anecdote serves as proof of how he personally “hustled” to build the league when the establishment expected him to fail.
The 59-year-old businessman expressed disbelief that the current cricket ecosystem, including commentators and players, is effectively “banned” from taking his name. “It’s called jealousy—from people who have never contributed to the growth of cricket or the IPL,” the exiled administrator wrote. He argued that the political machinery of the then-Congress-led government targeted him specifically because he exposed Shashi Tharoor’s alleged interests in the Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise—a move he claims led to “blame without truth.”
The 2010 Fallout: The Battle That Changed Indian Cricket
The rivalry between the former BCCI Vice-President and Tharoor is rooted in the 2010 IPL bidding scandal. The IPL architect famously tweeted the ownership details of the newly formed Kochi Tuskers Kerala, alleging that Sunanda Pushkar, a close associate (and later wife) of the then-Union Minister, held “sweat equity” in the franchise.
This public disclosure ignited a political firestorm that forced the Thiruvananthapuram MP to resign from his post as Minister of State for External Affairs. In the ensuing chaos, the BCCI heavy-weight was suspended as IPL Chairman on charges of financial irregularities and bid-rigging. Modi maintains that this was the moment the “witch-hunt” began, forcing him to flee to London to escape what he terms as a pre-determined political execution.
The Timeline: From King of Cricket to Exile
The rise and fall of the former Rajasthan Cricket Association President remains one of the most dramatic chapters in Indian sports history.
2005: The ambitious administrator is elected Vice-President of the BCCI, becoming the youngest person to hold the post.
2008: Modi launches the Indian Premier League, a tournament that revolutionizes global cricket and turns him into a global sporting mogul.
April 2010: The IPL Chairman tweets the ownership details of the Kochi franchise, exposing the Tharoor connection.
Late April 2010: Following the IPL final, the BCCI suspends him on 22 charges, including “indiscipline and financial irregularities.”
May 2010: Fearing for his safety and alleging a lack of fair trial, the embattled tycoon leaves India for London.
2013: The BCCI imposes a life ban on Modi after a disciplinary committee finds him guilty of misconduct.
2026: Writing from London, the exiled IPL creator continues to fight his legal battles, maintaining that his record remains clean in the eyes of the Indian judiciary.