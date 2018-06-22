Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: India squad, schedule, live telecast, date, time, fixtures, teams

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: Indian team before leaving for the tournament.

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: The nine-day tournament featuring six sides including India is set to begin on June 22 in Dubai. Supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the tournament will take place at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai and will be aired live on television. The six participating nations in the tournament are – India, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Iran, Argentina and Kenya. India will start the tournament as favourites and are likely to face competition from a strong Iranian side.

The Indian Kabaddi team is led by raider Ajay Thakur and has a strong attacking line-up featuring the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal in the team sheet. The defence will be led by Surender Nada who will be supported by Girish Maruti Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, Mohit Chillar and Surjeet Raju Lal Choudhary. India will start its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and will then face Kenya.

Here is all you need to know about Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018:

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 date:

The six-nation tournament will start on June 22, 2018. India and Pakistan are set to face each other in a showdown of rivals on 22nd June and 25th June 2018.

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 time:

All the matches will be played at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai and will be aired live at 8.p.m. IST.

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 live telecast:

The official broadcast partner of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 is Star Sports. The matches will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 schedule –

June 22, 2018

India vs Pakistan – 8 pm IST

Iran vs South Korea – 9 pm IST

June 23, 2018

Iran vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

India vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 24, 2018

South Korea vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

Pakistan vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 25, 2018

Iran vs South Korea – 8 pm IST

India vs Pakistan – 9 pm IST

June 26, 2018

Iran vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

India vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 27, 2018

South Korea vs Argentina – 8 pm IST

Pakistan vs Kenya – 9 pm IST

June 29, 2018 – Semi-finals

SF1: A1 vs B2 – 8 pm IST

SF2: B1 vs A2 – 9 pm IST

June 30, 2018 – Final

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – 8 pm IST

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India squad and other teams:

India

Ajay Thakur (C), Manjeet Chhillar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Surjeet Raju Lal Choudhary, Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Narwal, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat

Argentina

Federico Gramajo, Rafael Acevedo, Gabriel Sacchi, Mariano Pascual, Jorge Barraza, Sebastian Desocio, Roman Cesaro, Nahuel Lopez, Javier Camera, Franco Castro, Matias Martinez, Sebastian Canencia, Nahuel Villamayor

Iran

Hadi Tajik, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Ghorbani, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohammad Kazem Naseri, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chianeh, Emad Sedaghatnia, Afshin Jafari, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Mohammad Malak, Saeid Ghaffari, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Kenya

David Mosambayi, Ogak Odhiambo, Chrispine Otieno, Obiero Victor, Obilo James, Erick Ocheing Oduor, Nicholas Mutua, Embuga George, Elphas Otieno, James Kamweti, Patrick Nzau, Izaac Njoroge, Esau Otieno, Kevin Wire

Pakistan

Nasir Ali, Waqar Ali, Mudassar Ali, Qaisir Abbas, Kashif Razzaq, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian, Abid Hussain, Akhlaq Hussain, Wasim Sajjad, Muhammad Nisar, Muzammal Hussain

South Korea

Lee Dong Geon, Eom Tae Deok, Lee Jae Min, Lee Jang Kun, Hong Dong Ju, Kim Dong Gyu, Park Chan Sik, Jo Jae Pil, Kim Seong Ryeol, Park Hyun Il. Kim Gyung Tae, Ko Young Chang