Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: India squad, schedule, live telecast, date, time, fixtures, teams

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: The nine-day tournament featuring six sides including India is set to begin on June 22 in Dubai. Supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the tournament will take place at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai and will be aired live on television. The six participating nations in the tournament are – India, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Iran, Argentina and Kenya. India will start the tournament as favourites and are likely to face competition from a strong Iranian side.
The Indian Kabaddi team is led by raider Ajay Thakur and has a strong attacking line-up featuring the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal in the team sheet. The defence will be led by Surender Nada who will be supported by Girish Maruti Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, Mohit Chillar and Surjeet Raju Lal Choudhary. India will start its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and will then face Kenya.
Here is all you need to know about Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018:
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 date:
The six-nation tournament will start on June 22, 2018. India and Pakistan are set to face each other in a showdown of rivals on 22nd June and 25th June 2018.
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 time:
All the matches will be played at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai and will be aired live at 8.p.m. IST.
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 live telecast:
The official broadcast partner of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 is Star Sports. The matches will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil.
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 schedule –
June 22, 2018
India vs Pakistan – 8 pm IST
Iran vs South Korea – 9 pm IST
June 23, 2018
Iran vs Argentina – 8 pm IST
India vs Kenya – 9 pm IST
June 24, 2018
South Korea vs Argentina – 8 pm IST
Pakistan vs Kenya – 9 pm IST
June 25, 2018
Iran vs South Korea – 8 pm IST
India vs Pakistan – 9 pm IST
June 26, 2018
Iran vs Argentina – 8 pm IST
India vs Kenya – 9 pm IST
June 27, 2018
South Korea vs Argentina – 8 pm IST
Pakistan vs Kenya – 9 pm IST
June 29, 2018 – Semi-finals
SF1: A1 vs B2 – 8 pm IST
SF2: B1 vs A2 – 9 pm IST
June 30, 2018 – Final
Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – 8 pm IST
Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India squad and other teams:
India
Ajay Thakur (C), Manjeet Chhillar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Surjeet Raju Lal Choudhary, Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Narwal, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat
Argentina
Federico Gramajo, Rafael Acevedo, Gabriel Sacchi, Mariano Pascual, Jorge Barraza, Sebastian Desocio, Roman Cesaro, Nahuel Lopez, Javier Camera, Franco Castro, Matias Martinez, Sebastian Canencia, Nahuel Villamayor
Iran
Hadi Tajik, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Ghorbani, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohammad Kazem Naseri, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chianeh, Emad Sedaghatnia, Afshin Jafari, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Mohammad Malak, Saeid Ghaffari, Hamid Mirzaei Nader
Kenya
David Mosambayi, Ogak Odhiambo, Chrispine Otieno, Obiero Victor, Obilo James, Erick Ocheing Oduor, Nicholas Mutua, Embuga George, Elphas Otieno, James Kamweti, Patrick Nzau, Izaac Njoroge, Esau Otieno, Kevin Wire
Pakistan
Nasir Ali, Waqar Ali, Mudassar Ali, Qaisir Abbas, Kashif Razzaq, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian, Abid Hussain, Akhlaq Hussain, Wasim Sajjad, Muhammad Nisar, Muzammal Hussain
South Korea
Lee Dong Geon, Eom Tae Deok, Lee Jae Min, Lee Jang Kun, Hong Dong Ju, Kim Dong Gyu, Park Chan Sik, Jo Jae Pil, Kim Seong Ryeol, Park Hyun Il. Kim Gyung Tae, Ko Young Chang