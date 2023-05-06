scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Score: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Live: Usually, the batter friendly Cheapuk pitch slows down as the match progresses. Spinners would have better chance on this pitch.

Written by Surabhi Pandey
CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Live Scorecard: In the head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians have better show with 21 wins against Chennai Super Kings' 16 wins.

CSK vs Mi IPL Match Live Score: It’s return of the El Classico today! The biggest rivals in the history of the Indian Premier League will square off at Chennai’s Cheapuk Stadium shortly! Yes, Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians second time in this edition of IPL today. This is the 49th match of tournament. As part of the reverse fixture pattern, after the Wankhede match, the two teams will now face each other in Chennai today. The current points table shows that CSK is on number 3 with 11 points whereas MI is at number 6 with 10 points. For Rohit Sharma, this would be chance to avenge the defeat at the hands of CSK on their home ground in Mumbai in the first match of IPL 2023. For CSK, this is the chance to solidify their lead and maintain the lead in the playoff race.

Here are latest updates on CSK vs MI match and other news from the IPL world:

First published on: 06-05-2023 at 14:47 IST

