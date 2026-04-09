Following the thrilling encounter where Gujarat Titans (GT) edged out Delhi Capitals (DC) by just 1 run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the points table has seen a shift. At the end of Match 14 in IPL 2026 on April 8, GT has climbed into the mid-table mix, while DC’s unbeaten start to the season has come to an end.

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What happened in DC vs GT IPL Clash?

Titans were desperately searching for their first points and they got it was David Miller failed to get two off two having taken the team there first by smashing 41 off 19. This was the first defeat for the Capitals in IPL 2026. Delhi skipper Axar Patel had won the toss and opted to field first

IPL Points Table and Teams Standings After GT beat DC by 1 Run

RankTeamMWLNR/TPtsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals (RR)33006+2.403
2Punjab Kings (PBKS)32015+0.637
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)22004+2.501
4Delhi Capitals (DC)32104+0.811
5Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)31202+0.275
6Gujarat Titans (GT)31202-0.27
7Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)21102-0.542
8Mumbai Indians (MI)31202-0.715
9Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)30211-1.964
10Chennai Super Kings (CSK)30300-2.517

Earlier, Guwahati rain could not dampen the spirits of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they maintained their perfect start to the season on Tuesday (April 7). In a high-octane game reduced to 11 overs per side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore apart the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack to propel RR to the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.

Batting first, RR posted a colossal 150/3 in just 11 overs, courtesy of Jaiswal’s unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and Suryavanshi’s explosive 39 off 14. Despite a star-studded lineup, Mumbai Indians struggled with the scoreboard pressure, finishing at 123/9 as Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma stifled the chase with two wickets apiece.

What does the RR-MI result mean?

Royals Take the Throne: With three wins in as many games, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals are the new league leaders. Their massive victory margin has bolstered their NRR to +2.403, making them the team to beat in the early stages of the

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leader Board

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsHigh ScoreAvg
1Yashasvi JaiswalRoyals317088170
2Sameer RizviCapitals31607680
3Heinrich KlaasenSunrisers31456348.33
4Vaibhav SooryavanshiRoyals31225440.67
5Rohit SharmaIndians31184739.33

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leader Board

POSPlayerTeamWktsMatBBIAvgEcon
1Ravi BishnoiRR734/4111.719.11
2Prasidh KrishnaGT633/2920.6610.33
3Rashid KhanGT533/17177.08
4Lungisani NgidiDC533/27177.28
5Nandre BurgerRR532/2115.28.44