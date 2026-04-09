Following the thrilling encounter where Gujarat Titans (GT) edged out Delhi Capitals (DC) by just 1 run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the points table has seen a shift. At the end of Match 14 in IPL 2026 on April 8, GT has climbed into the mid-table mix, while DC’s unbeaten start to the season has come to an end.

What happened in DC vs GT IPL Clash?

Titans were desperately searching for their first points and they got it was David Miller failed to get two off two having taken the team there first by smashing 41 off 19. This was the first defeat for the Capitals in IPL 2026. Delhi skipper Axar Patel had won the toss and opted to field first

IPL Points Table and Teams Standings After GT beat DC by 1 Run

Rank Team M W L NR/T Pts NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 3 0 0 6 +2.403 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501 4 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 4 +0.811 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27 7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

Earlier, Guwahati rain could not dampen the spirits of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they maintained their perfect start to the season on Tuesday (April 7). In a high-octane game reduced to 11 overs per side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore apart the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack to propel RR to the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.

Batting first, RR posted a colossal 150/3 in just 11 overs, courtesy of Jaiswal’s unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and Suryavanshi’s explosive 39 off 14. Despite a star-studded lineup, Mumbai Indians struggled with the scoreboard pressure, finishing at 123/9 as Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma stifled the chase with two wickets apiece.

What does the RR-MI result mean?

Royals Take the Throne: With three wins in as many games, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals are the new league leaders. Their massive victory margin has bolstered their NRR to +2.403, making them the team to beat in the early stages of the

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leader Board

Rank Player Team Matches Runs High Score Avg 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal Royals 3 170 88 170 2 Sameer Rizvi Capitals 3 160 76 80 3 Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers 3 145 63 48.33 4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Royals 3 122 54 40.67 5 Rohit Sharma Indians 3 118 47 39.33

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leader Board