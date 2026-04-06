The ‘Kalbaishakhi’ storm has had the final say at Eden Gardens. With the rain refusing to relent and the outfield deemed unplayable, officials have officially called off the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Since the game did not reach the minimum 5-over threshold for the second innings (KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs), the points have been split. This result creates a significant shift at the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.

PBKS would feel they have been robbed off a point especially after getting off to a good start inside the powerplay despite losing the toss. Xavier Bartlett removed Finn Allen and Cameon Green both in the same over before rain halted play. The match could not be resumed again.

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IPL Points Table and Teams Standings

RankTeamMWLNR/TPtsNRR
1Punjab Kings (PBKS)32015+0.637
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru22004+2.501
3Rajasthan Royals22004+2.233
4Delhi Capitals22004+1.170
5Sunrisers Hyderabad31202+0.275
6Mumbai Indians21102-0.206
7Lucknow Super Giants21102-0.542
8Gujarat Titans20200-0.424
9Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)30211-1.964
10Chennai Super Kings30300-2.517

What does the KKR-PBKS washout mean?

PBKS Take the Lead: Punjab Kings are now the only team in the tournament with 5 points. While RCB and RR have games in hand, Shreyas Iyer’s side sits pretty at No. 1, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the 2026 season.

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KKR Finally on the Board: It’s a bittersweet point for Ajinkya Rahane’s men. While they avoid a third straight loss, they remain in 9th place. Their negative NRR (-1.964) means they will need a massive bonus point style win in their next fixture to leapfrog the middle-order pack.

The Wooden Spoon Battle: The point for KKR leaves Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the only team in the bottom half yet to open their account, sitting at the base of the table with 0 points from 3 games.

Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in the next IPL match on Tuesday (April 7).