The ‘Kalbaishakhi’ storm has had the final say at Eden Gardens. With the rain refusing to relent and the outfield deemed unplayable, officials have officially called off the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Since the game did not reach the minimum 5-over threshold for the second innings (KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs), the points have been split. This result creates a significant shift at the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.

PBKS would feel they have been robbed off a point especially after getting off to a good start inside the powerplay despite losing the toss. Xavier Bartlett removed Finn Allen and Cameon Green both in the same over before rain halted play. The match could not be resumed again.

IPL Points Table and Teams Standings

Rank Team M W L NR/T Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501 3 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0 4 +2.233 4 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +1.170 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275 6 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 2 -0.206 7 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 8 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 10 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

What does the KKR-PBKS washout mean?

PBKS Take the Lead: Punjab Kings are now the only team in the tournament with 5 points. While RCB and RR have games in hand, Shreyas Iyer’s side sits pretty at No. 1, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the 2026 season.

KKR Finally on the Board: It’s a bittersweet point for Ajinkya Rahane’s men. While they avoid a third straight loss, they remain in 9th place. Their negative NRR (-1.964) means they will need a massive bonus point style win in their next fixture to leapfrog the middle-order pack.

The Wooden Spoon Battle: The point for KKR leaves Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the only team in the bottom half yet to open their account, sitting at the base of the table with 0 points from 3 games.

Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in the next IPL match on Tuesday (April 7).