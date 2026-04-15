Chennai Super Kings are back with a bang! Following a comprehensive 32-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday night, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken a vital step toward salvaging their campaign.

Defending a solid total of 192/5, the CSK bowlers, led by a Player of the Match performance from Noor Ahmad (3/21), choked the KKR chase, restricting them to just 160/7. The win marks CSK’s second victory in a row, significantly boosting their Net Run Rate (NRR) and allowing them to leapfrog Mumbai Indians in the standings.

The sweet taste of a home victory 🥳

Making it two massive wins in a row ✌️ @ChennaiIPL are 𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢 in front of the home fans 💛



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jWkXVCPxj5#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/JhCmZ7wsD1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2026

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IPL Points Table and Teams Standings (After match 22)

Rank Team Played Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 +0.889 2 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 +0.720 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 +1.148 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 +0.576 5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322 6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 7 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 1 -1.383

Key takeaways from the standings:

CSK on the Rise: From the bottom of the pile just a week ago, CSK has moved to 8th. While their NRR of -0.846 still needs work, they are now part of a massive mid-table logjam with 4 points alongside SRH, DC, GT, and LSG.

KKR’s drisis deepens: Kolkata remains the only team yet to register a win this season. With 4 losses and 1 abandoned game, they are rooted to the bottom with 1 point and a dismal NRR of -1.383.

The RR Dominance: Despite their loss to SRH yesterday, Rajasthan Royals remain comfortably at the top with 8 points.

The “4-Point” Traffic Jam: The race for the 4th playoff spot has intensified. Five teams are currently tied on 4 points, meaning every boundary and wicket will count toward the final NRR calculations.

When’s the next match?

In the next match, it is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.