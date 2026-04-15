Chennai Super Kings are back with a bang! Following a comprehensive 32-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday night, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken a vital step toward salvaging their campaign.

Defending a solid total of 192/5, the CSK bowlers, led by a Player of the Match performance from Noor Ahmad (3/21), choked the KKR chase, restricting them to just 160/7. The win marks CSK’s second victory in a row, significantly boosting their Net Run Rate (NRR) and allowing them to leapfrog Mumbai Indians in the standings.

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IPL Points Table and Teams Standings (After match 22)

RankTeamPlayedWonLostN/RPointsNet Run Rate
1Rajasthan Royals54108+0.889
2Punjab Kings43017+0.720
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru43106+1.148
4Sunrisers Hyderabad52304+0.576
5Delhi Capitals42204+0.322
6Gujarat Titans42204-0.029
7Lucknow Super Giants42204-0.427
8Chennai Super Kings52304-0.846
9Mumbai Indians41302-0.772
10Kolkata Knight Riders50411-1.383

Key takeaways from the standings:

CSK on the Rise: From the bottom of the pile just a week ago, CSK has moved to 8th. While their NRR of -0.846 still needs work, they are now part of a massive mid-table logjam with 4 points alongside SRH, DC, GT, and LSG.

KKR’s drisis deepens: Kolkata remains the only team yet to register a win this season. With 4 losses and 1 abandoned game, they are rooted to the bottom with 1 point and a dismal NRR of -1.383.

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The RR Dominance: Despite their loss to SRH yesterday, Rajasthan Royals remain comfortably at the top with 8 points.

The “4-Point” Traffic Jam: The race for the 4th playoff spot has intensified. Five teams are currently tied on 4 points, meaning every boundary and wicket will count toward the final NRR calculations.

When’s the next match?

In the next match, it is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.