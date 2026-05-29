There is a storm brewing over Mullanpur, and it goes by the name of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Just 48 hours after launching one of the most destructive exhibitions in tournament history—a jaw-dropping 97 off 29 balls that mercilessly bundled Sunrisers Hyderabad out of the tournament—the teenage phenom is ready for his next act.

On Friday night (May 29), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will march into the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh for a high-stakes Qualifier 2 blockbuster against the Gujarat Titans (GT), with a coveted ticket to the IPL 2026 Final on the line.

The narrative anchoring this massive clash is entirely singular: Can anyone stop this freak force of nature, or will the boy from Bihar single-handedly clear RR’s path to the trophy?

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The Head-to-Head: A Fierce, One-Sided Rivalry

While Rajasthan enters the game with all the individual momentum, the all-time team head-to-head record paints a very different, heavily skewed picture.

Historically, the Gujarat Titans have held the wood over the Rajasthan Royals, establishing themselves as the ultimate boogeyman for the men in pink. Since GT’s blockbuster entry into the league in 2022—where they famously defeated RR to lift the trophy in their debut season—they have maintained absolute control of this fixture.

Total Matches Played: 10

Gujarat Titans Wins: 7

Rajasthan Royals Wins: 3

Highest Score (GT): 229/4

Highest Score (RR): 212/2

Road to Qualifier for GT and RR

Both heavyweights land in Ahmedabad via entirely contrasting psychological paths.

Rajasthan Royals (The Surging Hunters): RR is riding an absolute wave of adrenaline. Their clinical 47-run decimation of SRH in the Eliminator was the ultimate statement of intent. Backed by Jofra Archer’s lethal early breakthroughs and Sooryavanshi’s supernatural boundary-finding ability, the Royals look unshakeable, playing a brand of fearless, high-velocity cricket.

Gujarat Titans (The Smarting Giants): GT, meanwhile, are looking to maximize their “second life”. Having dropped Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Titans have used up their top-two safety net. They enter this knockout wounded but incredibly dangerous, well-aware that their season hinges on finding answers to structural gaps exposed earlier in the week.

Sooryavanshi’s Record vs GT

If the Titans were hoping for historical comfort, the numbers offer very little shelter. Despite his tender age, Sooryavanshi has treated the tactical GT bowling unit like a veteran researcher. Across his brief but explosive appearances against them, his record reads like T20 fiction:

Innings Played: 3

Total Runs: 168

Batting Average: 56.00

Marquee Performance: A breathtaking, unbeaten 101 off just 35 balls* in their earlier encounters, which firmly established him as GT’s primary tactical headache.

Even in their most recent league-stage collision on May 9, Sooryavanshi provided a lightning-fast anchor up top, slapping 36 runs off 16 balls (including 3 sixes) to ensure RR dominated the early Powerplay phase.

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi’s matchup against GT bowlers

How do you formulate an antidote for a batter operating at a seasonal strike rate of 242.85? While GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel strategically guarded their blueprints in the pre-match press conference, the tactical individual matchups tell the real story:

1. The New-Ball Enforcers: Mohammed Siraj & Kagiso Rabada

This is where the battle lines will be drawn. Sooryavanshi’s historic 490 Powerplay runs this season have come from punishing length balls and targeting standard pacers. However, GT boasts a high-IQ new-ball pairing.

Interestingly, Mohammed Siraj holds the ultimate psychological edge—he is one of the few bowlers to actually dismiss the prodigy this season, using a well-directed, aggressive short-ball strategy during their previous league meeting. If Siraj or Rabada can extract steep bounce early from the Mullanpur deck, they might test the teenage southpaw’s bat-lag before he clears his front leg.

2. The Middle-Overs Blueprint: Rashid Khan

If Sooryavanshi survives the initial pace blitz, he enters the domain of Rashid Khan. The Afghan maestro represents the ultimate test of the youngster’s ability to read variations off the pitch. While Sooryavanshi has shown zero fear against spin all season long, Rashid’s quicker through-the-air trajectory and sharp googly provide a stark contrast to the flat pacing the RR opener routinely feasted on during the Eliminator.

Can someone stop Sooryavanshi?

“Hopefully, we will try to take him out early in the game,” Parthiv Patel stated flatly. “From the opposition’s point of view, we hope that he doesn’t get going”.

The Titans undeniably possess the intellectual capital and the personnel to stall the teenager’s rampaging form. But as Sooryavanshi himself warned after missing out on a 30-ball century: “I just try to stay positive with my intent. When I do that, the bowlers stay under pressure”. If GT’s execution wavers by even an inch on Friday night, the boy from Bihar will ensure that Rajasthan march to their third IPL final ever.