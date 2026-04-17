The stage is ready at the Narendra Modi Stadium for an exciting and important match as Gujarat Titans take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2026.

Both teams are coming into this game with very different forms which makes the contest even more interesting. One team has momentum on their side while the other is looking to turn things around making this clash even more crucial for both sides.

The home team, led by Shubman Gill is coming into this match full of confidence. In their last game the Gujarat Titans won comfortably by 7 wickets against LSG. It was a strong and well-balanced performance that showed why they are such a dangerous side.

During the chase, Shubman Gill played a brilliant innings and looked in great form at the top. He got good support from Sai Sudharsan who rotated the strike nicely and hit important boundaries, making the chase look easy.

With the ball Rashid Khan made a big impact by controlling the middle overs and taking two key wickets to slow down the opposition.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are trying to recover after a close 3-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants. Even though they scored a good total of 181/4 they couldn’t defend it in a tense final over.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane played a quick knock of 41 off 24 balls while young Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with a steady 45.

However their bowlers struggled to stop LSG’s Mukul Choudhary who turned the game in his team’s favour. KKR will now depend a lot on Varun Chakaravarthy to perform well and help the team bounce back in Ahmedabad.

GT vs KKR Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (GT) playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

GT vs KKR Today IPL Match Date

Match No: 24

24 Date: Friday, 17 April

GT vs KKR Today IPL Match Time

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Broadcaster (TV): Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Stream: Jio Cinema

GT vs KKR Today’s IPL Match Full Squad

KKR Full Squad IPL 2026: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler (wk), Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder