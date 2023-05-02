IPL 2023: RCB bowlers rise to occasion to beat LSG by 18 runs in low-scoring game | Match report

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious by 18 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After the toss, LSG got to bowl first where they managed to restrict RCB to a modest total of 126 runs. Despite a decent start by the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra put up a fine display of spin bowling to keep the RCB scoring rate in check.

Chasing a target of 127 runs, LSG got off to a disastrous start, losing their first three wickets for just 21 runs in 4.1 overs. In Rahul’s absence, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni opened the innings but failed to deliver. Krunal Pandya, who took over the captaincy, played a brief knock of 14 runs before being caught by Kohli off Glenn Maxwell.

The middle order of LSG failed to get going, and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma accounted for Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, while Ravi Bishnoi ran himself out, leaving LSG reeling at 77 for eight in 14.4 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra put up a valiant fight with a 26-run partnership for the ninth wicket, but it was not enough as LSG fell short by 18 runs. Rahul, who suffered a right thigh muscle injury early in the match, came out to bat towards the end but failed to open his account.

On the other hand, du Plessis and Kohli gave RCB a good start, sharing a 62-run partnership. However, RCB never got the momentum they needed and were restricted to a below-par total.