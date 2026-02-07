The T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is set to begin on Saturday (February 7). Men in Blue will play their first match against the USA on the inaugural day at Wankhede Stadium. Team India is ready to defend the trophy as a two-time champion, in 2007 and 2024. India might miss Jasprit Bumrah in their playing 11.

However, the tournament will miss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but will witness the return of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The Indian team also has a strong batting order, including players such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and finishers Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.

India vs USA Live Score Updates: Check all the happenings from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai here

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium’s pitch is considered to be favourable for batsmen, especially in the 20-over format. The pitch is generally flat and has a decent amount of bounce and carry, giving batsmen space to go for their shots.

The last men’s T20 international match at Wankhede Stadium was played between India and England as the 5th T20I on 2 February 2025, and India won by 150 runs.

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Report

The weather on match day is expected to be clear. The temperature is expected to be 32 degree celsius according to AccuWeather. Notably, the probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is zero. With the wind speed of 13 km/h sky is tends to be clear.

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XI

The biggest update from the game was that Jasprit Bumrah, a key player in the Indian team, missed out due to a fever.

India (IND) Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

United States (USA) Playing XI: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 squads

India (IND) Squad: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav(C), Ishan Kishan(WK), Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson(WK), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

United States (USA) Squad: Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Andries Gous(WK), Monank Patel(C), Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Milind Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir(WK), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla