The stage is set for a historic showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as India faces New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. After a month of high-octane cricket, the world’s two most consistent sides are just one step away from global glory.

The Grand Finale: A Star-Studded Closing Ceremony

Before the first ball is bowled, the atmosphere in Ahmedabad will be electric with a spectacular Closing Ceremony. Global pop icon Ricky Martin is set to headline the event, bringing international star power with hits like “The Cup of Life.” Adding a distinct “desi” flavor, Gujarati legend Falguni Pathak and the “Prince of Bhangra” Sukhbir Singh will perform alongside 50 Bollywood dancers and traditional Dhol players, transforming the 130,000-capacity stadium into a vibrant festival.

Ceremony Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

5:30 PM IST Performers: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, and Sukhbir Singh.

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, and Sukhbir Singh. Venue Gates Open: 3:30 PM IST

India’s Path to Glory: Fearless and Bold

Defending champions India stormed into the final after a breathtaking semi-final win over England, where they posted a mammoth 253 runs. Sanju Samson was the hero with a blistering 89 off 42 balls. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India has embraced an aggressive “process-driven” style, supported by the middle-order firepower of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah remains the ultimate weapon, clinical in the death overs.

New Zealand’s Discipline: The Ultimate Challenge

The Black Caps have once again proven to be the most reliable unit in ICC events. Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling and calm batting—centered around Devon Conway and the versatile Rachin Ravindra—dismantled South Africa in the semi-finals. It will be a classic battle between India’s explosive batting and New Zealand’s tactical precision.

When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Final and T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live?

Live Streaming: The match and closing ceremony will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website for subscribers.

Match Date: March 8, 2026

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

TV Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, and regional languages).

India vs New Zealand final T20 World Cup Squad

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

ALSO READ IND vs NZ Final Win Prediction: AI models Gemini and ChatGPT pick the winner of T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi