ICC World Cup 2023: Cricket pundits predict favourites, McGrath names top four teams for semi-finals – List here

With just a couple of months left for the World Cup to begin in India, cricket pundits in India and abroad have started predicting their favourite winners of the mega tournament. A number of former cricketers have also come out with their predictions.

McGrath’s favourite four

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has named his favourite four teams, which according to him will reach the semi-final. As per him India, Pakistan, Australia and England are expected to reach the last four-stage. While Mumbai and Kolkata are venues for the semi-final, Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19.

Elaborating further, the former Australian fast bowler felt that while India will play in their home conditions, Pakistan, England and Australia are also playing good cricket and have strong combinations.

Pitches in India

McGrath also observed that pitches in India are tough for fast bowlers as they are not juicy. However , compared to earlier times, more and more young fast bowlers are coming from India. If fast bowlers can succeed here, they can do so anywhere across the globe.

Other predictions

Recently, former India opener Virender Sehwag had expressed his opinion that also picked the same teams as expected semi-finalists. He felt that the time will play the same way it played in 2011 and will have similar emotions for Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni’s men had for Sachin Tendulkar.

Similarly, the former Pakistan captain too had earlier predicted Pakistan reaching the final and winning the world cup just like in 1992. Expressing his opinion, he said that Pakistan is a very strong side led by Babar Azam.

Schedule

It may be noted that it will be the first time that India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup all alone. It had earlier hosted the mega event along with co-hosts like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

As announced earlier, the 13th edition of the world cup will start from October 5 and will go on till November 19. The much awaited India and Pakistan match will be held on October 14 in Ahmedabad.