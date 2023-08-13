ICC World Cup 2023: A look at Team India’s full schedule! Date, venue, and time – All details here

As India prepares and waits to host the top teams of the cricketing world for the ultimate showdown in October and November, the Indian fans cannot wait to get their hands on the tickets to some of the most nail-biting face-offs in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament. Of all the matches, the ones involving the Indian team will definitely see more people making a run to grab the best seats.

This no longer comes as a surprise to anyone around the world that where the Cricket World Cup is considered in India, the most sought after match is India vs Pakistan.

By now, everyone has it memorised that India will be going against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahemdabad at 1400 hours. But how many of us know the full schedule of Team India’s matches?

No need to search for the schedule separately now. We have got you covered.

Here’s the full list of Team India’s World Cup schedule in the chronological order.

India vs Australia (Sunday 08 October)

Venue: MA Chidambaram, Chennai

Time: 1400 hours

India vs Afghanistan (Wednesday 11 October)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 1400 hours

India vs Pakistan (Saturday 14 October)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 1400 hours

India vs Bangladesh (Thursday 19 October)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 1400 hours

India vs New Zealand (Sunday 22 October)

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 1400 hours

India vs England (Sunday 29 October)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 1400 hours

India vs Sri Lanka (Thursday 02 November)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 1400 hours

India vs South Africa (Sunday 05 November)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 1400 hours

India vs Netherlands (Sunday 12 November)

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 1400 hours