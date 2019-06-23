ICC World Cup 2019: Leading run scorers, wicket takers and updated points table

India defeated Afghanistan in a nail-biting match which went down to the wire on Saturday. The match was one of the most exciting low scoring games of this World Cup as both teams were very good with the ball. The top scorer in the game was Virat Kohli who scored 67 runs which were crucial as India scampered to 224 during the end of their innings. Afghanistan bowlers were at their best as they kept taking wickets at crucial moments which did not allow India to have a big partnership that could have helped them cross the 250-run-mark. Rohit Sharma who is the leading run-scorer for India was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for just 1. He is at the sixth position at the moment and is the only Indian batsman in the top 10 run scorers. The Indian vice-captain can catch up as India still have four more games left in the league stage. The leading run scorer in the World Cup at the moment is David Warner. He is the only batsman to have two 150-plus scores in the history of the cricket World Cup. Warner's first 150 plus score came against Afghanistan in 2015 at Perth. The second one was against Bangladesh where he scored 166 off 147 balls which turned out to be a match-winning knock for his team. After two back-to-back centuries, Warner has left Shakib Al Hasan behind by 22 runs. Indian captain Virat Kohli is not in the top 10 run scorers in the World Cup at the moment even after having three half-centuries in the World Cup. (Photo Credit: Indian Express) (Photo Credit: Indian Express) (Photo Credit: Indian Express) India will face West Indies in their next game on 26 June. West Indies will be hoping to win this game as they would want to keep their hopes alive for a place in the semi-finals.