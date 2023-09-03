ICC Men’s World Cup 2023: Full Schedule with date, time and venue! Your guide to all upcoming matches

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: The moment you’ve all been eagerly anticipating is just round the corner. The 13th edition of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is on the verge of commencing. This prestigious tournament is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council and is scheduled to take place in India, spanning from October 5, 2023, to November 19, 2023. National teams from around the world will battle for cricket supremacy, culminating in the final match which will be held on November 19, 2023, at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Now, let’s delve into the details of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule. A total of ten teams, including the defending champions England from the 2019 edition, will compete in this tournament. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will serve as the venues for the two semi-final clashes.
The format of the tournament mirrors that of the 2019 edition, featuring a total of 48 matches among the ten participating teams. Here is your guide to the fullschedule along with the date, time and venue:
|Match No.
|Matches
|Match Date
|Match Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match 1
|England vs New Zealand
|5-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 2
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|6-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 3
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|7-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|Match 4
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|7-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 5
|India vs Australia
|8-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 6
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|9-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|10-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|Match 8
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|10-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 9
|India vs Afghanistan
|11-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 10
|Australia vs South Africa
|12-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|13-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 12
|India vs Pakistan
|14-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 13
|England vs Afghanistan
|15-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 14
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|16-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 15
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|17-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Dharamsala
|Match 16
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|18-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 17
|India vs Bangladesh
|19-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 18
|Australia vs Pakistan
|20-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|Match 19
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|21-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Lucknow
|Match 20
|England vs South Africa
|21-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 21
|India vs New Zealand
|22-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Dharamsala
|Match 22
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|23-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 23
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|24-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 24
|Australia vs Netherlands
|25-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 25
|England vs Sri Lanka
|26-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|Match 26
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|27-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 27
|Australia vs New Zealand
|28-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|Match 28
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|28-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 29
|India vs England
|29-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 30
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|30-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 31
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|31-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 32
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|1-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 33
|India vs Sri Lanka
|2-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 34
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|3-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 35
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|4-Nov
|10:30 AM
|Bengaluru
|Match 36
|England vs Australia
|4-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 37
|India vs South Africa
|5-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 38
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|6-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 39
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|7-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 40
|England vs Netherlands
|8-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 41
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|9-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|Match 42
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|10-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 43
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|11-Nov
|10:30 AM
|Pune
|Match 44
|England vs Pakistan
|11-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 45
|India vs Netherlands
|12-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|1st Semi-Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|15-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|2nd Semi-Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|16-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|19-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad