ICC Men’s World Cup 2023: Full Schedule with date, time and venue! Your guide to all upcoming matches

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: The moment you’ve all been eagerly anticipating is just round the corner. The 13th edition of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is on the verge of commencing. This prestigious tournament is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council and is scheduled to take place in India, spanning from October 5, 2023, to November 19, 2023. National teams from around the world will battle for cricket supremacy, culminating in the final match which will be held on November 19, 2023, at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, let’s delve into the details of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule. A total of ten teams, including the defending champions England from the 2019 edition, will compete in this tournament. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will serve as the venues for the two semi-final clashes.

The format of the tournament mirrors that of the 2019 edition, featuring a total of 48 matches among the ten participating teams. Here is your guide to the fullschedule along with the date, time and venue: