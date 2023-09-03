ICC Men’s World Cup 2023: Full Schedule with date, time and venue! Your guide to all upcoming matches

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Online
ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Full Schedule
ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: The format of the tournament mirrors that of the 2019 edition, featuring a total of 48 matches among the ten participating teams. (Image: Reuters)

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: The moment you’ve all been eagerly anticipating is just round the corner. The 13th edition of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is on the verge of commencing. This prestigious tournament is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council and is scheduled to take place in India, spanning from October 5, 2023, to November 19, 2023. National teams from around the world will battle for cricket supremacy, culminating in the final match which will be held on November 19, 2023, at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, let’s delve into the details of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule. A total of ten teams, including the defending champions England from the 2019 edition, will compete in this tournament. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will serve as the venues for the two semi-final clashes.

The format of the tournament mirrors that of the 2019 edition, featuring a total of 48 matches among the ten participating teams. Here is your guide to the fullschedule along with the date, time and venue:

Match No. Matches Match DateMatch Time (IST)Venue
Match 1England vs New Zealand5-Oct2:00 PM Ahmedabad
Match 2Pakistan vs Netherlands6-Oct2:00 PMHyderabad
Match 3Bangladesh vs Afghanistan7-Oct10:30 AMDharamsala
Match 4South Africa vs Sri Lanka7-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 5India vs Australia8-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 6New Zealand vs Netherlands9-Oct2:00 PMHyderabad
Match 7England vs Bangladesh10-Oct10:30 AMDharamsala
Match 8Pakistan vs Sri Lanka10-Oct2:00 PMHyderabad
Match 9India vs Afghanistan11-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 10Australia vs South Africa12-Oct2:00 PMLucknow
Match 11New Zealand vs Bangladesh13-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 12India vs Pakistan14-Oct2:00 PMAhmedabad
Match 13England vs Afghanistan15-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 14Australia vs Sri Lanka16-Oct2:00 PMLucknow
Match 15South Africa vs Netherlands17-Oct2:00 PMDharamsala
Match 16New Zealand vs Afghanistan18-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 17India vs Bangladesh19-Oct2:00 PMPune
Match 18Australia vs Pakistan20-Oct2:00 PMBengaluru
Match 19Netherlands vs Sri Lanka21-Oct10:30 AMLucknow
Match 20England vs South Africa21-Oct2:00 PMMumbai
Match 21India vs New Zealand22-Oct2:00 PMDharamsala
Match 22Pakistan vs Afghanistan23-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 23South Africa vs Bangladesh24-Oct2:00 PMMumbai
Match 24Australia vs Netherlands25-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 25England vs Sri Lanka26-Oct2:00 PMBengaluru
Match 26Pakistan vs South Africa27-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 27Australia vs New Zealand28-Oct10:30 AMDharamsala
Match 28Netherlands vs Bangladesh28-Oct2:00 PMKolkata
Match 29India vs England29-Oct2:00 PMLucknow
Match 30Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka30-Oct2:00 PMPune
Match 31Pakistan vs Bangladesh31-Oct2:00 PMKolkata
Match 32New Zealand vs South Africa1-Nov2:00 PMPune
Match 33India vs Sri Lanka2-Nov2:00 PMMumbai
Match 34Netherlands vs Afghanistan3-Nov2:00 PMLucknow
Match 35New Zealand vs Pakistan4-Nov10:30 AMBengaluru
Match 36England vs Australia4-Nov2:00 PMAhmedabad
Match 37India vs South Africa5-Nov2:00 PMKolkata
Match 38Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka6-Nov2:00 PMDelhi
Match 39Australia vs Afghanistan7-Nov2:00 PMMumbai
Match 40England vs Netherlands8-Nov2:00 PMPune
Match 41New Zealand vs Sri Lanka9-Nov2:00 PMBengaluru
Match 42South Africa vs Afghanistan10-Nov2:00 PMAhmedabad
Match 43Australia vs Bangladesh11-Nov10:30 AMPune
Match 44England vs Pakistan11-Nov2:00 PMKolkata
Match 45India vs Netherlands12-Nov2:00 PMBengaluru
1st Semi-FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.15-Nov2:00 PMMumbai
2nd Semi-FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.16-Nov2:00 PMKolkata
FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.19-Nov2:00 PMAhmedabad

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 12:40 IST

