Following Zee Entertainment‘s dramatic last-minute acquisition of the Indian subcontinent broadcasting rights, the viewing experience for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to look very different for Indian football fans.

For years, major global sporting events have often been available through bundled subscriptions or free streaming options. This time, however, viewers will need to pay to access the tournament, whether they plan to watch on a smartphone, laptop, Smart TV, or traditional cable connection.

With the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup featuring 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, here’s a complete breakdown of what Indian viewers can expect to pay to follow the tournament live. Although, fans can also expect a FIFA World Cup pass closer to the tournament especially for streaming on Zee 5, although there is no official confirmation yet.

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Zee5 Streaming Plans: How much will it cost?

Fans planning to stream matches digitally will require an active Zee5 subscription. Zee has placed the tournament behind its premium paywall as part of its strategy to grow paid subscribers and strengthen its sports streaming business.

The platform currently offers multiple plans that provide access to FIFA World Cup coverage.

Zee5 Premium 3- Month Plan (All Access + Sports)- Rs 799

For fans looking to cover the entire tournament without worrying about renewal, the three-month plan is the most practical option.

Zee5 Premium Annual Plan- Rs 1,699

The annual subscription serves as Zee5’s flagship offering and includes 4K Ultra HD streaming support along with Dolby Atmos audio.

Subscribers can stream on up to four devices simultaneously and receive access to the platform’s wider premium entertainment catalogue.

Check telecom bundles before paying

Before purchasing a standalone subscription, consumers should check existing telecom plans. Operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea frequently bundle Zee5 Premium access with selected prepaid and postpaid plans, potentially eliminating the need for a separate purchase.

FIFA World Cup 2026 on Television: Unite8 Sports Channel Pricing

Viewers who prefer traditional television broadcasts will be able to watch matches through Zee’s newly launched sports network, Unite8 Sports.

Because multiple group-stage fixtures will often take place simultaneously, coverage will be split across dedicated Hindi and English channels.

Channel Pricing is not yet available on the official Tata Play website.

To ensure access to every group-stage fixture, viewers may need to activate both channel feeds through their DTH or cable provider. For households opting for both HD channels, the additional monthly cost is expected to be approximately ₹40–₹45, including taxes.

Major providers are expected to make the channels available through platforms such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and other cable operators.

Which option offers better value?

For most football fans, the Zee5 three-month plan is likely to provide the best value as it covers the entire tournament while allowing streaming across multiple devices.

Television viewers, meanwhile, may prefer the reliability of traditional broadcasts, particularly for high-profile knockout matches where streaming congestion can occasionally impact viewing quality.

Match timings in India

Indian viewers should also prepare for unusual viewing hours. Because the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted across North America, a significant portion of the 104 matches will begin between midnight and 6 AM IST.

Fans relying on cable or DTH services are advised to activate the required sports channels before the tournament begins to avoid last-minute service issues during overnight fixtures.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 marks a significant shift in India’s sports broadcasting landscape. Whether fans choose digital streaming through Zee5 or traditional television via Unite8 Sports, watching football’s biggest tournament will now come with a direct subscription cost.

For viewers looking for the cheapest route, bundled telecom plans offering Zee5 access could prove to be the most cost-effective option. Those seeking uninterrupted access to every match, however, should budget for either a full tournament streaming plan or the necessary television channel subscriptions before kickoff.